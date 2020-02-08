Oscars 2020: Antonio Banderas and Pedro Almodovar, `` Pain and Glory '', are part of a solid class of international Oscar nominees

BEVERLY HILLS – This year, the Motion Picture Academy changed the name from an award for best foreign film to best international film. The global reach of the Oscars is enormous. The show itself will be seen in 225 countries around the world. And 93 different countries submitted a film “for your consideration” this year.

This year’s nominees in the category of best international film celebrated together at a special reception, representing South Korea, Poland, North Macedonia, France and Spain.

The nominee for the best actor Antonio Banderas was on hand to support his director and longtime friend Pedro Almodovar for their film “Pain and Glory”.

“It was a very beautiful thing. And it is very beautiful to have obtained this for a small film and with Pedro Almodovar after 40 years that we know each other and eight films together, and in my own language, Spanish” said Banderas. “So I’m very proud of it.”

While this marks Banderas’ first Oscar nomination, Almodovar is an Oscar veteran; he won for his screenplay in “Talk to Her.” He says he has a very positive opinion of the world of international cinema.

“” I mean, international films are stronger than ever that I can remember in recent years. And so it tells me that there is a kind of openness in the minds of the members of the Academy to see us as equal, “said Almodovar.” Audiences are watching more movies with subtitles than they have made at least in the past 10 years. So, this is something that happened, at least it is a good sign for all of us. “

