Oscars 2020: Aucklander nominated to work on Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

Tom Eagles met Taika Waititi when he woke up one morning to find the director on his couch. Dominic Corry talks to the editor now Oscar-nominated about his growing success.

Aucklander Tom Eagles isn’t ready for the Oscars yet. Nominated for best cinematographic production at the Academy Awards today for his work on Taika Waititi Jojo rabbit, Eagles told Herald over the weekend, he has no prepared speeches in case he wins.

“Not really. I need to work on it.” said Eagles. “I think my chances are pretty low. And that’s how I like it. I like to be the underdog a little or at least think of myself that way because if I think about it too much, it is just terrifying. The idea of ​​having to go up there … “

Eagles, 41, is one of many Kiwis nominated for Jojo rabbit, including Waititi himself (for the best screenplay and the best picture) and producer Carthew Neal and production designer Ra Vincent (previously nominated in 2013 for The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey).

Eagles spoke to Herald in Los Angeles after several weeks of season fervor with the American Cinema Editors Award (“Eddie”) in the comedy category Jojo rabbit (a great success in itself), go to London for the BAFTAS (where he was also nominated) and take part in several cocktails (including one at the Kensington Palace), gala screenings and conferences.

“It was mental. It was like a full-time job.”

He also attended the annual Academy Awards luncheon with all the nominees, where he met one of his heroes, Martin Scorsese’s longtime editor, Thelma Schoonmaker, nominated for The Irishman.

“It was incredible. It was amazing to be nominated by his side. We did a Q&A on BAFTA and I was just sitting there, soaking up, listening to his stories. And then they turned to me , and I was like ‘Oh shit, I have to say something too. “

The Eagles met Waititi through the Eagles’ wife Dannelle Satherly, the hairstylist and make-up designer for the 2010 film Waititi Boy. “I woke up one day and he was on my couch, that’s how I met Taika for the first time.”

After watching a few screenings and offering notes, Eagles ended up making Boy’s trailers.

“Then I got a call from him when they were doing what we do behind the scenes, and he asked me to go down to Wellington and work there.”

Eagles said Waititi is a generous collaborator.

“He gives you a lot of freedom. He’s really interested in everyone’s ideas. Then when he likes something, he’ll really grab it and run with it. And it’s very rewarding too.”

Eagles is currently finishing work on the thriller Chloë Grace-Moretz shot in NZ Shadow in the cloud, directed by his old united friend Roseanne Liang. The warmth of the success of Jojo rabbit has led to a few American job openings, but nothing he wants to talk about yet.

“There are a few things on the table that are pretty exciting. I’m in the process of deciding things right now.”

He said a move to Los Angeles with Satherly and their three-year-old son Austin was likely.

“It is so difficult in New Zealand to make a living (as a film editor). And to stay on a film during post-production. Everything is geared towards a low-budget mindset, even when budgets become a little more important. (IN LA) you can live off that instead of having to be a trustafarian just to work in the film industry, where you feel like you are coming home. “

What about his plan for today? “They come to pick us up at two in the morning to go and roll on the red carpet for a while. So I really don’t know what the day has other than that. Spending time with Austin and relaxing think.”

And after the holidays? “I think there have been a few invitations. I guess we’ll see where the night takes us. I don’t think we’re big enough for Vanity Fair.”

