Oscars 2020: Billy Porter’s red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Billy Porter has done it again!

The “Pose” star rocked the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards in a dazzling Giles Deacon custom sewing set that included a structured sleeveless top covered in gold feathers, a floor-length skirt with a bright orange print and pumps with gold platform Jimmy Choo. He finished the Sam Ratelle style look with Atelier Swarovski jewelry.

Despite not being nominated this year, Porter will join Tamron Hall, Lily Aldridge and Elvis Mitchell to host “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” on ABC before the Oscars television broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. AND | 5 p.m. PT.

Porter’s daring look was a fitting successor to the velvet tuxedo dress he wore at the Oscars last year. The outfit included a traditional tuxedo jacket over a white shirt with ruffle details around the wrist and a full-length skirt.

“This look was interesting because it’s not drag. I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress,” Porter wrote later in a Vogue editorial.

He added: “From this moment on, I want people to understand that you don’t need to understand or even agree with the authenticity or the truths of others, but we must all respect each other. . “

Her bold looks, which often mix silhouettes traditionally seen in men’s and women’s clothing, have become a staple of the red carpets.

