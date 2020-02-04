Oscars 2020: “Breakthrough” composer Diane Warren hopes 11th time will charm this year’s Oscars

HOLLYWOOD – Diane Warren hopes that the 11th time will be the charm of this year’s Oscar ceremony. She’s the most nominated woman … never to have won.

Over the years, Warren’s Oscar-nominated songs have been part of several films; from “How Do I Live” from “Con Air” to “I’m Fight” from the documentary “RBG” to “Armageddon’s” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

Her current nomination is for the song “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”. It is interpreted by the star of the film, Chrissy Metz. And Warren says she was originally against this idea!

“When I wrote the song, I wanted a major artist to do it, you know? I wanted to get Kelly Clarkson or Pink or Carrie Underwood,” said Warren. “And the producer of the film said,” No, we want Chrissy to do it. “And I’m going, ‘but, she’s an actress.’ I didn’t know, I mean, can she sing? “

Before getting the singing concert, Metz had to prove itself by coming to the studio to record the song.

“I left and came back in two hours and heard the rough composition of his voice and was absolutely amazed and blown away by his performance,” said Warren. “I was like, no, it’s your song.”

Warren says friends have told him to “break a leg” for the Oscars. Instead, she broke her hand. And she has no intention of hiding her cast!

“No, I think it’s badass. Look, it gives me the impression that I had to fight here!” laughs Warren.

