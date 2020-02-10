Oscars 2020: British costume designer Sandy Powell has celebrities sign her costume; will auction it off for charity

LOS ANGELES – The Oscar costume of a British costume designer is more than just an outfit, it has celebrities signed before it is auctioned off for charitable purposes.

Sandy Powell embarked on this journey in late January.

On her Instagram, she declares that the money collected will go to The Art Fund initiative to save Derek Jarman’s chalet in Dungeness.

Celebrities like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Saoirse Ronan, Woody Harelson, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Renée Zellweger have signed the creator’s costume.

Powell wore the costume at the BAFTA in London and more recently at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The British designer hopes that the auction will contribute to her mission to raise 3.5 million pounds, which equates to 3.8 million dollars.

Jarman, an English filmmaker and artist, was Powell’s mentor and friend. The money raised will be used to buy and maintain his old house.

