Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners and nominees, including “Best Film”, “Best Actor”, “Best Actress” and more.

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
12

It is Hollywood’s biggest night when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes and celebrates excellence in the film industry.

The nominations were announced on January 13th in all 24 categories and will take place at the Dolby Theater in LA.

Here in Australia, you can watch the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday, February 10th, from 12 noon AEDT.

Here is a list of all the nominations for the Oscars, which we will update live after each win throughout the ceremony.

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Little woman
1917
Marriage history
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
joker

Best director

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite

leading lady

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy

main actor

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb

supporting cast

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best original screenplay

Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite

Best adapted script

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
The two popes

Live action short film

brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister

Animated short film

Dcera
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister

original score

joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best international feature film award

Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
parasite

sound mixing

Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time in Hollywood

Documentary short

In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha

documentary

American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country

Success in production design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite

Success in film editing

Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite

Successes in cinematography

The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood

Success with visual effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Success in makeup and hairstyling

bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917

Best animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4

Best original song

“I can’t let you throw it away,” Toy Story
“I will love myself again,” Rocketman
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
“Get up,” Harriet

Surprising celebrities who have never won an Oscar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR