Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners and nominees, including “Best Film”, “Best Actor”, “Best Actress” and more.

It is Hollywood’s biggest night when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes and celebrates excellence in the film industry.

The nominations were announced on January 13th in all 24 categories and will take place at the Dolby Theater in LA.

Here in Australia, you can watch the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday, February 10th, from 12 noon AEDT.

Here is a list of all the nominations for the Oscars, which we will update live after each win throughout the ceremony.

best picture

Ford vs. Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Little woman

1917

Marriage history

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

joker

Best director

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Philips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

leading lady

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy

main actor

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

supporting cast

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best original screenplay

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best adapted script

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

The two popes

Live action short film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

Animated short film

Dcera

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

original score

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best international feature film award

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Miserables

Pain and fame

parasite

sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Documentary short

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

documentary

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Success in production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Success in film editing

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

Successes in cinematography

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Success with visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Success in makeup and hairstyling

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

Best original song

“I can’t let you throw it away,” Toy Story

“I will love myself again,” Rocketman

“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

“Get up,” Harriet

