Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners and nominees, including “Best Film”, “Best Actor”, “Best Actress” and more.

It is Hollywood’s biggest night when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognizes and celebrates excellence in the film industry.
The nominations were announced on January 13th in all 24 categories and will take place at the Dolby Theater in LA.
Here in Australia, you can watch the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday, February 10th, from 12 noon AEDT.
Here is a list of all the nominations for the Oscars, which we will update live after each win throughout the ceremony.
best picture
Ford vs. Ferrari
Jojo Rabbit
Little woman
1917
Marriage history
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
joker
Best director
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Philips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
leading lady
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
main actor
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
supporting cast
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best original screenplay
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Best adapted script
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
The two popes
Live action short film
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
Animated short film
Dcera
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
original score
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best international feature film award
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Miserables
Pain and fame
parasite
sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Documentary short
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
documentary
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Success in production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Success in film editing
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
Successes in cinematography
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Success with visual effects
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Success in makeup and hairstyling
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
Best original song
“I can’t let you throw it away,” Toy Story
“I will love myself again,” Rocketman
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
“Get up,” Harriet
