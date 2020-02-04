Oscars 2020: Director Sam Mendes Recalls the Challenges of Making ‘1917’ and Making It Look Like a Continuous Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, California – 1917 is not your typical action movie. There are explosions, gun fights and chases.

The film is in constant motion as it chronicles the journey of two British soldiers in a race against the clock to save 1600 lives. Director Sam Mendes wanted to immerse the audience in this journey.

“I wanted the audience to feel every passing second. Feel how far they had to go. Experience each step with them,” said Mendes during a stopover in San Francisco shortly before the film premiered. in December.

To do this immersive storytelling, Mendes, who won an Academy Award for american beauty, had the idea to tell the story in real time.

“If you think about the way we live life, we live it as a continuous plan. We don’t live it as montages or cuts. It’s a different way of telling a story,” said Mendes.

The story takes place in France during the First World War. It begins with the fact that two soldiers are assigned a mission and continues without stop as they try to carry out their orders.

To simulate a continuous journey, the camera was hoisted onto special platforms, cars and drones as it followed the actors through trenches, barracks and rivers. The capture of the action was entrusted to the director of photography Roger Deakins, who worked on The Shawshank Acquisition, Fargo, A beautiful spirit and Blade Runner 2049, for which he won an Oscar.

“60% of the film is on a distant head called a stabilizer. It worked hundreds of yards away. You couldn’t have done it on film because of the weight of the camera,” said Deakins.

In Sam Mendes ’@ 1917, the filmmakers used no digital actor, hiring 500 men to play soldiers from the First World War. One particular scene alone required 475 background actors. pic.twitter.com/j1hvre9vAv

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2020

“To be able to play these scenes … you get really lost. It never looked like a set. They created trenches, barns and it really wrapped you up in this world,” said Dean-Charles Chapman , who played Lance Corporal Tom Blake, a soldier on a mission to save his brother. His partner on this trip was Lance Corporal Will Schofield, played by George MacKay. The two spent a lot of rehearsal time on the film.

“It was a different work process. We were there a few months ago to choreograph the film. Getting involved from the start was great,” said MacKay.

Screenwriter Krsyty Wilson-Cairns worked with Mendes to create this world.

“I did a lot of research on first-hand accounts. And so I read the diary of the men who fought during the war. I went to France and I traveled all over the region. mile of roads and there are five cemeteries for each And I was older than all the boys who were buried there, “recalls Wilson-Cairns of the writing process.

For the main actors, it looked like a play. A stage that spans several kilometers of countryside.

“With the stage, you have to choreograph everything. It’s basically a hit. The play can last three hours and you can’t spoil. And neither can you. You sometimes did up to eight minutes of take. And you didn’t Don’t want to be the only one ruining a catch, but it has happened. You have to continue as best you can, “said Chapman.

1917 has already won the Best Film and Best Director award at the Golden Globes and is in the running for 10 Oscars, including best film, director, cinematography and screenplay.

