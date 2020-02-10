Oscars 2020: Elton John wins second Oscar for best original song

LOS ANGELES – Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John clinched his second Oscar win 2020.

John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the award for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic “Rocketman”.

The couple won a Golden Globe earlier this year and noted that they had never won a Grammy Award together.

John teamed up with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for “Can you feel love tonight” from the original “Lion King”.

John thanked Taupin for being with him throughout his career, even when he was “screwed up”.

Elton John has won a Tony Award and five Grammys and needs only one Emmy to join the elite EGOT clubs.

