Oscars 2020: Eminem surprises the Oscars with the performance `` Lose Yourself '' of `` 8 Mile ''

LOS ANGELES – Almost 20 years after jumping the Oscars, Slim Shady has finally arrived on the Oscar scene.

Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed “Lose Yourself”, winner of the original song in 2003 from the soundtrack at “8 Mile”. Her performance rocked the Dolby Theater – “Joker’s” Zazie Beetz was among the many who rapped along, and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish watched with his jaw dropped.

The appearance was a big problem for the awards ceremony after Eminem did not play as a nominee in ’03. In a tweet after his performance, he referred to the 2003 show: “Look, if you had another photo, another opportunity … Thanks for having me @TheAcademy Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here. “

His calculations, however, were a bit offbeat. Barbra Streisand announced “Lose Yourself” as an Oscar winner in 2003. Mathers did not attend the ceremony to collect her trophy as a songwriter.

Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was particularly excited, apart from a momentary panic that he didn’t have his microphone. Then she shouted “We did it!” Adapting to a performance that required a few beeps, Howell Taylor also overlooked some of his own explanations.

Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a set of clips showing the use of pop music in movies before a bearded Eminem gets up from under the stage to perform.

The rapper received a standing ovation at the end. Several other audience members were shown rapping or vibrating to the beat in their seats, including actress Kelly Marie Tran and musician-actress Janelle Monae, who opened the show.

Director Martin Scorsese was not one of them. He seemed to briefly close his eyes when the cameras found him in the crowd.

