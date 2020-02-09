Oscars 2020: from Pitt to ‘1917’, what to expect at the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Oscars are already here.

After the shortest awards season in decades, the 92nd Academy Awards will be held Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet is rolled out two to three weeks earlier than usual to refresh a ceremony and potentially increase ratings.

The truncated calendar has put the Oscar season normally inflated on the plan (the spectacle of Sunday will also, for the second consecutive year, without host) and sent members of the cinema academy to scramble to finish their viewing of films – no small task in a year with a few three-hour epics like “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”.

Rightly for a fast race, a film on a crazy dash is mounted at the top of the pile. After winning almost all of the major precursor awards, Sam Mendes “1917”, about a pair of British soldiers sent with an urgent message to deliver through recently detained enemy territory, is the favorite for the best picture. Thanks to its technical glare, the apparently “continuous 1917” is also likely to win the most awards on Sunday, even without acting appointments.

Although Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern all seem to be almost certain locks in the actor categories, there is still the potential for a historic upheaval. Momentum has rocked behind Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller “Parasite,” and some believe it has a chance of becoming the first non-English language film to win the best picture.

Such a victory would be a decisive moment for the Academy Awards, which have long confined themselves to relegating international films to their own category. But in an effort to diversify its largely white and male members, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has inducted more members overseas in recent years. And hardly anyone has a bad word to say about the class satire “Parasite”, the Palme d’Or winner of the Cannes Film Festival last year and the first foreign language film to win the honors Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The official pre-show will start at 6.30 p.m. IS on ABC. Among the presenters, the academy will be supported in the absence of a host: Tom Hanks, Maya Rudolph, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Diane Keaton and Kelly Marie Tran.

The ceremony will take place just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Kobe Bryant, Oscar winner in 2018 for the short film “Dear Basketball”, should be part of the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

ABC and the academy hope that a field of widely watched candidates – including the $ 1 billion “Joker” for 11 top awards – will help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, up 12%.

This year’s Oscars come in the midst of a streaming overhaul across Hollywood. In a rush to catch up with Netflix and Amazon, most of the major studios are preparing or have already launched their own streaming services, as are new entrants like Apple. Netflix arrives at the Oscars with 24 leading nominations thanks to “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story”, “The Two Popes” and possibly the best winner of the documentary, “American Factory”.

But despite significant spending during the awards season, Netflix can go home with just a few awards. The streamer is still looking for his first best picture win after “Roma” by Alfonso Cuaron arrived shy last year.

Instead, the favorites for this year’s Oscars are largely films released widely in theaters. They also mainly feature male characters and come from male directors.

After a year in which women have made significant gains behind the camera, no director has been nominated for best director. The categories of actors are also the least diversified since the fallout from #OscarsSoWhite pushed the academy to redo its members. Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is the only nominated actor of color. These findings, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research that suggests that the most popular films feature more people of color than ever before.

Ticket sales fell about 4% last year despite the world box office record of $ 13 billion from Walt Disney Co. Disney, which acquired 20th Century Fox last spring, represented an overwhelming majority of 38% of ticket sales on the domestic market. And yet Disney, in addition to owning the network on which the Oscars are broadcast, will likely play a minor role at the Academy Awards. The studio could win the best animated feature film with “Toy Story 4” and perhaps the best montage for the Fox movie “Ford v Ferrari”.

And while the Democratic candidates are vying for the presidency and the votes are still counted in Iowa, former President Barack Obama may well win another victory. The first film of his production company and that of Michelle Obama, “American Factory”, is preferred to win the best documentary.

