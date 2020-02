Oscars 2020: ‘Hair Love’, Matthew Cherry wins an Academy Award for an animated short film

LOS ANGELES – Matthew A. Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short “Hair Love”, said his Oscar was for all stories like DeAndre.

Barbers Hill high school student Deandre Arnold received a director’s cry at the Oscars during his acceptance speech.

Cherry said the film was made because “we wanted to see more representation in the animation. We wanted to normalize black hair.”

#DeAndresJourney: Texas HS student shows his dreads on the red carpet

Deandre’s family and friends at a watchmaking evening in Houston applauded the moment “Hair Love” won.

HAIR LOVE TAKES AN OSCAR! Deandre Arnold's family is thrilled that Matthew A Cherry played a huge role in driving him to the Oscars. Green said accepting the award "We wanted to normalize black hair" and then said they wanted to help kids like Deandre

The film tells a simple story of an African-American father who tries to fix the hair of his little daughter. Although there are few words, there is a depth of meaning as the images unfold.

“I really loved the idea of ​​highlighting families that are not normally highlighted,” said Cherry. “Black dads often get a bad rap in mainstream media and that seemed like a very good opportunity.”

Cherry’s mother was a legal secretary, while her father worked for a factory. He grew up to be a star athlete at Wilmette’s Loyola Academy.

After Akron University, Cherry continued to play in the NFL.

“The thing with the NFL is that it pulls you out,” he said.

Now he is a filmmaker and directs episodes of “Blackish” and “Mixedish”.

Cherry used a Kickstarter campaign to launch “Hair Love,” which raised more than $ 250,000 in premium support.

“In the 100 years of animation history at the time of our Kickstarter campaign, there were only three animated feature films featuring black protagonists,” he said. “Issa Rae … she actually announced not only the Oscar nominations, but she also announced our category, so it was even more special.”

Cherry took her fiancée Candace to the Oscar nominee lunch and remembered how he got there.

“My parents are no longer with me, but I know they are very proud and are also making a difference,” said Cherry. “Chicago is just a city known for hard-working people. It’s the city of big shoulders. I’ve always kind of taken it with me, you know, we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and get the job done and that helped me here in Los Angeles. In many ways, I feel like we have already won. We are already helping young girls to gain confidence and wear their hair the way they want to wear it, and the same for young boys. ”

