Oscars 2020: Hollywood Responds To 2020 Oscar Nominations For ‘Joker’, ‘Wedding Story’

LOS ANGELES – The Oscars 2020 nominations are on the menu and stars like Cynthia Erivo, Martin Scorsese and Florence Pugh are already celebrating the honor of being recognized by the Academy.

Here’s how some of the new nominees, their friends and costar react:

Joaquin Phoenix, nominated, actor in a leading role, “Joker”

“I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The encouragement from the Academy has helped ignite and support my career and I am incredibly grateful for this support. I would also like to congratulate my fellow candidates for having recognized for their inspiring performances, which enriched our art form. “

Saoirse Ronan, nominee, actress in a leading role for “Little Women”

“!!! I am so thrilled that our” little women “have been recognized by the Academy. Greta has done something so special that I am just thankful to have been part of it, let alone to be nominated for Thank you to my. The Academy is delighted to love and appreciate this film which is so close to my heart. “

Adan Driver, nominated, actor in a leading role for “Marriage Story”

“I am honored and incredibly grateful to represent the people who made ‘Marriage Story’ and to be included in a list of actors that I greatly admire! Thank you very much to Noah and the actors and the team and, well sure, to the Academy for this opportunity. “

Todd Phillips, Nominee, Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay Adapted for “Joker”

“‘Joker’ started as an idea, an experience really – could we take an” indie approach “to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we see and feel in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of lack of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius of Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humiliated that our peers in the cinema community have adopted the film and its message. “

Martin Scorsese, nominated, best director for “The Irishman”:

“I am honored that our work on ‘The Irishman’ has been honored by the Academy with these nominations. We all put ourselves in this image, a true labor of love, and being recognized in this way means a lot to all of us. . “

Cynthia Erivo, nominee, best actress and best original song for “Harriet”

“Receiving two Oscar nominations for a film honoring Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and mind are the embodiment of courage, made the news this morning beyond anything I could have It’s more than a dream come true. When I had the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt really honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to make me play the role; being invited to co – writing and performing the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. Continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song “Stand Up”. “

Jonathan Pryce, nominated, actor in a leading role for “The two popes”

“I did not expect to be as emotional as I was when I heard the news. Being recognized by your peers is just the best thing. I am very grateful to them. I am also delighted for my colleague the Pope Anthony Hopkins. We had such a great time together. We both prospered thanks to the superb script by Anthony McCarten and the inspiring direction of Fernando Meirelles. Many thanks for the support of Netflix and Tracey Seaward and all those who worked on the production of this very special film. “

Florence Pugh, nominee, supporting actress for “Little Women”

Florence Pugh posted two photos of her on Instagram: one shows her on the phone and the other screams in excitement.

