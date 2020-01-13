Oscars 2020: How 'Joker', 'Once upon a time ... in Hollywood' and other top movie nominees were released at the box office

Loading...

Todd Phillips’ controversial story about the origin of the villains and the R-rated “Joker” box office success topped all films with 11 Oscar nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s epic crime of elegiac crime “The Irishman”, “Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles Fairytale” Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood “and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale” 1917 “, all followed closely with 10 nods each head.

These four were among the nine films nominated for the best picture, in the nominations announced Monday at the 92nd Academy Awards. The others were: “Parasite”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “Ford vs. Ferrari”. Click here to see the full list of 2020 Oscar nominees.

Here is the list of national box office totals for this year’s top photo candidates:

– “Joker”, $ 334 million

– “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, $ 141.1 million

– “Ford v Ferrari”, $ 111.4 million

– “Little Women”, $ 74 million

– “1917”, $ 39.2 million

– “Parasite”, $ 25.4 million

– “Jojo Rabbit”, $ 22 million

– “The Irishman”, no figures available

– “The history of marriage”, no figures available.

Source: Comscore

