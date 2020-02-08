Oscars 2020: How Lucasfilm's ILM rejuvenated 50-year-old Robert De Niro in `` The Irishman ''

SAN FRANCISCO – “The Irishman”, Oscar nominee, has been in the works for ten years. The film, with its famous director Martin Scorsese and the legendary actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, presents flashbacks. But instead of younger actors playing younger versions of the characters, the film offers new technologies to make De Niro, Pacino and Pesci appear decades younger. These visual effects are now nominated for an Academy Award.

Pablo Helman, who works at Lucasfilm Industrial Light & Magic, is the visual effects supervisor for the cinema. He says Scorsese and De Niro have been trying to make the film for 10 years but couldn’t until technology has caught up to their vision. Helman and his team have developed a special camera configuration and software that includes artificial intelligence. Before this technology, motion capture required wearing markers that look like small dots on different parts of the face and body.

“There is this three-camera platform which has the central camera which is the directing camera. And then the other two cameras are witness cameras which record data,” explains Helman. “Because we don’t have markers on their faces, the more data we have, the better the chances of recreating performance. And so the software takes a look at these three cameras and takes a look at the information that passes through them. cameras. “

As for the future use of technology, the possibilities are endless.

“There are basically two parts to this technology. One of them is a capture of the digital double, which is contemporary to the actor who plays. And then the second part is what we call retargeting – take this performance and put it somewhere else. In this case, we integrated this performance into a younger version of the actor. ” “An actor could play a character and end up being a creature or an animal.”

When asked what the actors thought after seeing their young self, Helman smiled, sharing De Niro’s position.

“Bob’s reaction was” you know, you’ve given me 30 more years in my career. “It’s really a very good thing to see.”

While the Oscar nomination is about visual effects, Helman hopes the technology will allow the actors to do their best work without the technology getting in the way.

