Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for role in ‘Joker’ at 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor for his role in “Joker”.

Phoenix’s Sunday victory marked the first time the actor has won an Oscar. He has been nominated several times, notably for “Gladiator” in 2001, “Walk the Line” in 2006 and “The Master” in 2013.

This season, Phoenix used its acceptance speeches to draw attention to industry issues. When he won the main actor category at the British Academy Film Awards, Phoenix challenged his peers to tackle systemic racism.

“I think we are sending a very clear message to people of color that you are not welcome here,” he said. “I think this is the message we are sending to the people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry, and from whom we profit.”

His Oscar speech took a similar tone.

“I think, whether we are talking about gender inequality, or racism, or queer rights, or aboriginal rights, or animal rights, we are talking about fighting injustice. We are talking about fighting the belief that one nation, people, race, sex or species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity, “said Phoenix Sunday. “I think we have become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we are guilty of, is an egocentric view of the world, the belief that we are the center of the universe.”

Like he did at BAFTA, Phoenix called himself “to be part of the problem”.

“Now I have been, I have been a scoundrel in my life. I have been selfish, I have been cruel at times, difficult to work with, and I am grateful that so many of you in this room m ‘gave a second chance,’ said Phoenix Sunday. “And I think that’s when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide one another towards redemption. It is the best of humanity. “

Phoenix also became emotional during his speech when he spoke of his late brother River Phoenix, who died of an overdose in 1993.

“When I was 17, my brother wrote this saying,” Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow, “” said Phoenix.

“Joker” also won the Oscar for best original score.

