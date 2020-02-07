Oscars 2020: Kirk Douglas is inducted into Oscars In Memoriam

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – Kirk Douglas will be included in the “In Memoriam” section of this year’s Academy Awards. His death on Wednesday at the age of 103 led to numerous honors in Hollywood.

It also resulted in some last minute changes to the “In Memoriam” package that were completed but edited to include the on-screen icon. It is unclear whether the Oscars will pay homage to one of the last members of Hollywood’s golden age.

Kirk Douglas, the Spartacus slave, ready to fight in a scene from the 1960 film “Spartacus”. (Photo by Universal Pictures / Getty Images) (Getty)

Given the size of Douglas in the industry, it is not surprising that the Academy changed the “In Memoriam” section to include the actor. In the past, however, the organization faced a setback because it did not include key filmmakers and artists on its list of deceased people. In 2019, the Oscars were criticized for ignoring Singin ‘in director Stanley Donen, Oscar-nominated Sondra Locke and Oscar-nominated Carol Channing in the role “In Memoriam”.

Kirk Douglas. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Douglas’ curriculum vitae included roles in classics such as Paths of Glory, Spartacus and Gunfight in the O.K. Corral and 20,000 miles under the sea. He is also credited for helping to end the Hollywood Black List when he hired Dalton Trumbo to write the screenplay for Spartacus and a loan to the blacklisted writer who wrote pseudonyms has conceded.

Douglas has been nominated for three Oscars throughout his career. He was recognized as Champion, The Bad and the Beautiful and Lust for Life and received the Honorary Award from the Academy in 1996. Douglas’ son Michael Douglas received an Oscar for Wall Street and starred in films like Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction.

Kirk Douglas’ life in photos