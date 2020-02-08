Oscars 2020: ‘Kitbull’ is different from other Pixar shorts

SAN FRANCISCO – Pixar is known for its incredible CGI and technological advances, but its latest Oscar-nominated short film “Kitbull” is its first fully animated 2D project.

The nine-minute short film is about a stray cat and an abused pit bull forging an unlikely friendship and a better future. Director and screenwriter Rosanna Sullivan says her debut was modest.

“I started to draw this little black kitten in 2013 while I was working on a feature film project at the time at Pixar and I started watching videos of cats for the pleasure of relieving stress”, explains Sullivan.

From there, Sullivan developed the story and Pixar gave him the go-ahead as one of the first projects in his SparkShorts program, which was designed to discover new storytellers and diverse voices within the studio. animation. Sullivan and producer Kathryn Hendrickson said they were six months old and had a budget of about a fifth of the shorts.

Sullivan says that the 2D style has reduced production costs and time, but has also improved the character traits of the main character.

“The kitten could not have been made without the hand-drawn quality because the character of the kitten itself is unpredictable and spastic,” says Sullivan. “So each drawing will always be different from one another from animator to animator.”

If Sullivan wins the Oscar, she hopes to win more than the golden statue. Her husband is allergic to cats but if she wins, she can get one anyway.

Pixar is owned by Disney, which also owns ABC.

