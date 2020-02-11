Oscars 2020: Kobe Bryant tribute planned, Spike Lee wears LA Lakers costume with Kobe number

LOS ANGELES – Some of the biggest Hollywood stars pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant at this year’s Oscars.

Director Spike Lee sported the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers on the red carpet Sunday evening, dressed in a purple suit with a gold border and embroidered no. 24 on his lapel. Lee is among the hosts of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater, which is broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. AND | 5 p.m. PT.

“Tribute, honor, tribute. We all miss him,” said Lee of his decision to wear his outfit in honor of the NBA legend.

PHOTOS: red carpet fashion for the Oscars 2020; stars arrive at the 92nd Academy Awards

Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film “Hair Love”, dedicated his Oscar win Sunday to Bryant.

“This award is dedicated to Kobe Bryant. May we all have a second act as big as his,” said Cherry.

The producers of the television broadcast have confirmed their intention to honor Bryant, who was killed last month in a helicopter accident in Southern California with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

It is not yet known whether the tribute will be a stand-alone segment or part of the in memoriam segment of the show.

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short “Dear Basketball”.

The short film is based on Bryant’s letter where he announced his retirement from the game that changed his life. He wanted the project to be hand-drawn, so he turned to host Glen Keane, who hosted Disney classics such as “The Little Mermaid”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” .

After winning the Oscars, Bryant credited Gianna for encouraging him to work outside his comfort zone: “My 11 year old little Gianna says,” Well dad, you always tell us to follow our dreams then – man. “She is 11 years old. Man standing. So I had to get up and go.”

The Oscars are broadcast live on this ABC station.

Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

.