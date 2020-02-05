Oscars 2020: Laura Dern Says Her Lawyer Role In `` Marriage Story '' Was `` The Funniest Character Ever ''

HOLLYWOOD – So far this awards season has been good to be Laura Dern. The Hollywood veteran has picked up just about every possible trophy. Now she has been nominated for an Oscar for her stage thief, shark divorce attorney in “Marriage Story”.

“He’s the most fun character of all time,” said Dern.

And that says a lot, given that Dern has been operating for 40 years. She was named best actress in a supporting role for “Marriage Story”.

“This is the most perfectly written script I have ever read. Every word is perfection. Each staging is included. It’s like reading a great play of playwrights, “she said.

This is the third nod to the Oscars at Dern. She was invited to the Oscars for “Wild” in 2014 and in 1991 for “Ramblin ‘Rose”. This season, Dern has already received the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice and the SAG Award. An Oscar nomination was just the icing on the cake.

“It’s so beautiful, and being here with a couple, Noah Baumbach with” Marriage Story “and Greta Gerwig with” Little Women “, I spent a year and a half with these two films, we really became a family, “says Dern.

Dern says she hopes to make it a real “family affair” on Oscar Sunday and told us what would make it a perfect day: “Participate with my mother (Diane Ladd), while my father (Bruce Dern) is also there that I think it is possible to achieve my wish. “

