Oscars 2020 Live: Oscar nominations, red carpet mode and more

LOS ANGELES – The 92nd Academy Awards is underway at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles! Here’s everything you need to know about fashion for nominees and winners.

When are this year’s Oscars? Where can i look?

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune in:

“On the red carpet after the awards ceremony” – 11:00 pm ET | 10:00 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 am ET | 1:35 am CT | 11.35 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

Click here for local listings.

What were the highlights of night fashion?

Billy Porter has started again! He rocked the red carpet with a dazzling design of gold feathers. Lauren Dern shone in pink when she arrived on the carpet with her mom, Diane Ladd.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2020

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time. ” ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the pack with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” follow closely with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which represents a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Download our 2020 red carpet nominee ballot

Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Who will host the Oscars?

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Who presents at the Oscars?

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek all signed to present at the Oscars.

Other Oscar presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who performs at the Oscars?

The Academy announced Thursday that Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will play the best nominees of original songs at this year’s Academy Awards.

The Oscar television broadcast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-led segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to lead during an Oscar television broadcast.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film “Dear Basketball”, died on January 26 in a helicopter accident north of Los Angeles. The Academy plans to acknowledge Bryant’s death during the February 9 broadcast, although it is not immediately clear how they will do so.

Where is the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.

