Oscars 2020 Live: when, where, how to watch – date, time, channel for the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – The Oscar countdown has begun! Here’s what you need to know about the Oscars 2020.

When are this year’s Oscars? Where can i look?

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune in:

“Oscar countdown: the red carpet live!” – 1 p.m. ET | 12 noon CT | 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

“On the red carpet at the Oscars” – 4.30pm ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“Live Oscars on the Red Carpet” – 6.30pm ET | 17:30. CT | 15:30. PT

“On the red carpet after the awards ceremony” – 11:00 pm ET | 10:00 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 am ET | 1:35 am CT | 11.35 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

Click here for local listings.

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time. ” ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the pack with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” follow closely with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which represents a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Click here for a full list of 2020 Oscar nominations.

Who will host the Oscars?

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Who presents at the Oscars?

Atkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Ray Romano and Rebel Wilson have all signed on to present at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Academy announced on February 3.

Previously announced Oscar presenters include Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Julia Louis- Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver and Kristen Wiig.

Who performs at the Oscars?

The Academy announced Thursday that Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will play the best nominees of original songs at this year’s Oscars.

The Oscar television broadcast will also feature an appearance by Questlove and a guest-led segment by Eímear Noone, the first woman to lead during an Oscar television broadcast.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film “Dear Basketball”, died on January 26 in a helicopter accident north of Los Angeles. The Academy plans to acknowledge Bryant’s death during the February 9 broadcast, although it is not immediately clear how they will do so.

Where is the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.

More coverage of the Oscars 2020:

Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J. Lo, Frozen 2

2020 Oscar nominations break record with 62 women

How this year’s top photo nominees succeeded at the box office

Hollywood Responds to Nominations for “Joker”, “Wedding Story”

Every dress worn by all the best actress winners of all time

Unexpected moments that prove that anything can happen at the Oscars

2020 Oscar Nominee Films: How To Watch Parasite, Joker, Other Nominees

History, list of each film to win the best photo

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and the station.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.