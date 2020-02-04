Oscars 2020: Los Angeles exhibit provides insight into costumes for Oscar-nominated films, including ‘Joker’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and other films

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – Just in time for the Oscars, this annual exhibit brings you closer to the magic of cinema and won’t cost you a dime! The exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising presents the work of creators of cinema costumes from 30 films in the past year.

Nick Verreos, President of FIDM fashion design, took us inside the only exhibition like this in the world – the five Oscar nominees for costume design are here.

For “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, we get details that we could have missed.

“What Arianne Phillips does is give each character a talisman … she calls it a moment of radiance,” said Verreos.

For Leonardo DiCaprio, a medallion necklace; for Brad Pitt, a stuntman belt buckle. And Margot Robbie wore Sharon Tate’s jewelry, loaned by Tate’s sister.

The Oscar-nominated costumes show Joaquin Phoenix transformed from Arthur Fleck into “Joker”. Mark Bridges, two-time Oscar winner, says his creations are intended to facilitate the performance of the actor.

“Joaquin and I have worked together twice before,” said Bridges. “I’m here to bring life to what is on the page and also to make him feel comfortable and help him feel the part.”

And Verreos agrees – it’s the costumer’s job, whether it’s a period piece or a fantasy.

“Many people say that if you don’t notice the costumes, the costumer has done its job,” said Verreos.

Other costume designer nominations are for “Little Women”, “The Irishman” and “JoJo Rabbit”.

It’s called The Art of Motion Picture Costume Design for one reason: because costumes are an art – and like any art exhibit, you should see it in person to appreciate it. It is open until March 21 in downtown Los Angeles.

