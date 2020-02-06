Oscars 2020: Mayes C. Rubeo makes history as the first Latin contestant for best costume design

HOLLYWOOD – There was a “first” at the announcement of this year’s Oscar nomination: Mayes C. Rubeo is the first Latina ever nominated for the Oscar for Best Costume. Rubeo is nominated for her work in “Jojo Rabbit” by screenwriter-director Taika Waititi.

Rubeo likes to be creative when she assembles the cast members’ wardrobes in her films. She and her team searched far and wide and used new and old fabrics to make their eclectic choices for this film.

“I have browsed through my collection of textiles that I own over the years and I get the best ones suitable for the fashion period,” said Rubeo. “We went to a vintage store in Berlin, then Rome, L.A., Prague, everywhere.”

Rubeo grew up in Mexico, then moved to L.A. and studied costume design at Los Angeles Trade Technical College and UCLA.

During her two decades of career, she worked on films as varied as “Apocalypto” by Mel Gibson and “Thor: Ragnarok” by Marvel, with her director “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi.

One thing is clear: Rubeo likes to take risks.

“I do, I have been very instinctive in my life. I am my instinct,” said Rubeo. “The moment I turn away from it, things go wrong. So I learned to really follow my gut and go with it and it always worked for me.”

