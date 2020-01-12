Oscars 2020: nominations will be announced

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – The countdown to Oscar Sunday has started!

After months of speculation and a string of awards, the 92nd Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Monday, January 13.

Following the Golden Globe Awards, the Producers Guild Awards and other historic Oscar spokespersons, five films appear to lead the Oscar pack: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, “1917”, “L ‘Irish’, ‘Parasite’ and “Jojo Rabbit.”

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

The announcement of the nominations will be broadcast live here on Monday, January 13 at 8:18 a.m.ET. / 5:18 p.m. PT.

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

