Oscars 2020: `` Parasite '' writes history, Brad Pitt wins the 1st interim Oscar, Eminem amazed by the surprise performance of `` Lose Yourself ''

LOS ANGELES – During its 92 years of history, the Oscars 2020 are part of the history books.

The full night of premieres was highlighted by “Parasite”, which won the award for best film, becoming the first foreign language film to win the greatest honor at the Oscars. But the ceremony was not entirely lavish and glamorous, as many stars at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles have used the spotlight to uncover deep-seated issues in the industry.

Here are the highlights of this year’s unforgettable Oscars:

‘PARASITE’ DOMINATES ACADEMY AWARDS

The South Korean film “Parasite” won the Oscar for Best Picture shortly after the film won three other awards, including directing Bong Joon Ho, the best international film, and the best original screenplay.

The black comedy is centered on the savage influence of equal income on two families.

True to its name, “Parasite” simply found itself in the shoes of Oscar voters, focusing on the American awards season and, ultimately, history. This victory was a decisive moment for the Academy Awards, which for a long time contented themselves with relegating international films to their own category.

In a year dominated by epic epochs, “Parasite” beat other best image candidates like the epic of the First World War “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino, glamor of the industry.

BRAD PITT, JOAQUIN PHOENIX SEE OUTSTANDING VICTORIES

Brad Pitt won his first actor Oscar for his stunt role in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino.

Pitt called the victory “incredible”, praising Tarantino for his originality and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Pitt told DiCaprio that he “would get on his pigtails any day, man.”

Pitt has an Oscar for “12 Years a Slave”, which won the best picture in 2014.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix’s victory for best actor in “Joker” was his first time winning an Oscar.

He has been nominated several times, notably for “Gladiator” in 2001, “Walk the Line” in 2006 and “The Master” in 2013.

This season, Phoenix used its acceptance speeches to draw attention to industry issues. When he won the main actor category at the British Academy Film Awards, Phoenix challenged his peers to tackle systemic racism.

His Oscar speech took a similar tone.

“I have been a scoundrel in my life. I have been selfish, I have been cruel at times, difficult to work with, and I am grateful to so many of you in this room for giving me a second chance. ”Phoenix said Sunday. “And I think that’s when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide one another towards redemption. It is the best of humanity. “

BILLIE EILISH, EMINEM TOP OF OSCAR PERFORMANCE

In the aftermath of writing music history, Grammy-winning Billie Eilish gave a moving performance in the In Memoriam segment of the 92nd Academy Awards.

The 18-year-old also performed “Yesterday” by the Beatles alongside her producer brother Finneas during part of the ceremony, which comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of the golden age of Hollywood. Kobe Bryant, Oscar winner in 2018 for the short film “Dear Basketball”, was also included in the segment.

In an unexpected appearance, Slim Shady took center stage at the Oscars on Sunday.

Eminem’s surprise performance of “Lose Yourself”, a 2003 winner of the original song from the “8 Mile” soundtrack, left many, including Eilish, stunned.

The appearance was a big problem for the awards ceremony after Eminem did not play as a nominee in ’03. In a tweet after his performance, he referred to the 2003 show: “Look, if you had another photo, another opportunity … Thanks for having me @TheAcademy Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here. “

STARS CALL SNUBS, FOCUS ON WOMEN’S REALIZATION

On a night heavily criticized for its lack of recognition of women’s achievements behind the camera, all eyes were on women at this year’s Oscar ceremony.

Before the 92nd Academy Awards, many in the film industry were outraged that all of the nominees were, once again, only men. Actress Natalie Portman even made a fashion statement on the red carpet about snobs, sporting a Dior cape with the names of all the directors who weren’t nominated in the category.

Throughout the evening, the presenters took the opportunity to highlight the lack of gender equality in the program or to celebrate the victories of the women.

When Mark Ruffalo presented the nominees for the best documentary feature, he noted that four of the films “are made or co-directed by women”.

When Sigourney Weaver, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson joined the stage to present, Weaver said that “all women are superheroes”.

AND AFTER?

At the end of the awards season, you may be wondering what the next step is for your favorite actors.

Joaquin Phoenix would be in talks to return to his iconic role. But first, Phoenix will star in the drama “C’mon C’mon”, which will be released later this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio has several films in preparation, including two by Martin Scorsese: “Killers of the Flower Moon”, also with Robert De Niro, and a biopic Theodore Roosevelt.

Adam Driver showed off his singing chops in the Oscar-nominated “Story of Marriage” and will sing again in the musical “Annette”. The drama about an actor and his wife opera singer also stars Marion Cotillard and should be released in theaters this year.

Brad Pitt would have appeared alongside Emma Stone in the next film by “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle. “Babylon” will take place during the Golden Age of Hollywood and is expected to be released in December 2021.

Driver is also filming “The Last Duel”, alongside director Ridley Scott and Oscar-winning screenwriters and best friends, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film will hit theaters in January 2021.

As for the actresses, Laura Dern signed for co-star in “Jurassic World 3” alongside Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. After nearly two decades, Dern will resume her original role as Ellie Sattler in the next film, which is due to hit theaters in June 2021.

“Bombshell” star Charlize Theron is set to appear in a pair of action suites. The first is “Fast & Furious 9”, which will be released in May 2020. Theron will resume her role as ruthless MI6 agent in “Atomic Blonde 2”, which she will also produce.

Saoirse Ronan will play in “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson in front of his co-star “Little Women” Timothée Chalamet. The dramatic comedy film will hit theaters in July 2020.

Cynthia Erivo will play the legendary Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”. The eight-part limited series will highlight the immeasurable impact of the late singer on music and culture throughout her long career. The anthology will be premiered this Memorial Day.

Erivo also has two science fiction films on the record: “Chaos Walking”, with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, and “Needle in a Timestack” with Orlando Bloom.

Margot Robbie’s latest film, “Birds of Prey”, has just hit theaters and the actress is already receiving rave reviews for her reprisals against Harley Quinn. Robbie is expected to revive the crazy character in a sequel to “Suicide Squad”, which is due out in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

