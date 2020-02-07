Oscars 2020: politics should be part of some of the laureates’ speeches

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Each year, the Academy Awards represent the ultimate celebration of the cinematic medium.

But, whether planned or not, for many years speeches also put politics at the center of the stage.

Show producers say they don’t plan to bring political issues to the show – but neither do they plan in advance what the winners might say when they step onto the podium.

“For us, the show is about movies, movies and artists,” said Oscar producer Lynette Howell. “It’s really about celebrating these movies and these artists. The show we’re creating is about it. Who knows what someone will say when they accept their award and have this platform. We can’t control everything that. “

Dave Karger, a host of the TCM network, said that the public should expect political content in the speeches, given that a number of candidates were candid in their opinions and activism.

“I think when you have the kind of people who are going to win, like Laura Dern and especially Joaquin Phoenix, you have to expect some political content in the speeches,” said Karger. “And if they do it right, I think it will be quite fun.”

Meanwhile, outside the theater, the teams are working hard to prepare the finish area for the red carpet.

“The red carpet will be totally different this year,” said show producer Joe Lewis. “The academy has given a new direction on what the appearance will be.”

The arrival area will focus on the customer experience, making arrivals an opportunity in itself, he said. One change is that the outside audience will be in “pods” rather than in the traditional stands.

