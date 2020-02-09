Oscars 2020: road closures in effect around the Dolby Theater in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Road closures were in effect on Sunday in Hollywood, where teams slowly closed down to the Dolby Theater for the Oscars.

Road closures include Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea to Cahuenga and Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue. For a complete list of closures, including restrictions for pedestrians, click here.

Officials warn drivers that temporary non-parking restrictions will be strictly enforced.

RELATED: Oscars 2020: From Pitt to ‘1917’, What to Expect at the 92nd Academy Awards

Metro Red Line trains will also bypass Hollywood and Highland stations on Sunday.

Many roads are expected to reopen around 6 a.m. Monday, but some will remain closed until Wednesday morning.

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune in:

“Oscar countdown: the red carpet live!” – 1 p.m. ET | 12 noon CT | 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

“On the red carpet at the Oscars” – 4.30pm ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“Live Oscars on the Red Carpet” – 6.30pm ET | 17:30. CT | 15:30. PT

“On the red carpet after the awards ceremony” – 11:00 pm ET | 10:00 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 am ET | 1:35 am CT | 11.35 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

Click here for local listings.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.