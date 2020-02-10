Oscars 2020: Stars Focus On Women’s Success At The Oscars Despite Snobs In The Achievement Category

LOS ANGELES – On a night heavily criticized for its lack of recognition of women’s achievements behind the camera, all eyes were on women at this year’s Oscars.

Before the 92nd Academy Awards, many in the film industry were outraged that all of the nominees were, once again, only men. Actress Natalie Portman even made a fashion statement on the red carpet about snobs, sporting a Dior cape with the names of all the directors who weren’t nominated in the category.

The name of “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang was embroidered in Portman’s outfit, alongside Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” and Mati Diop for “Atlantics”.

Throughout the evening, the presenters took the opportunity to denounce the lack of gender equality in the program or to celebrate the victories of the women.

When Mark Ruffalo presented the nominees for the best documentary feature, he noted that four of the films “are made or co-directed by women”.

When Sigourney Weaver, Gal Gadot and Brie Larson joined the stage to present, Weaver said that “all women are superheroes”.

The three women also congratulated Irish conductor Eimear Noone before his performance for being the first female conductor to conduct the Oscar orchestra.

When Hildur Gudnadóttir accepted the prize for the best original score for “Joker”, she spoke directly to the women who were watching.

“To girls, women, mothers, girls who hear the music bubbling inside – please speak. We need to hear your voices,” she said.

