Oscars 2020: The academy accidentally deletes tweeted Oscars predictions

Predicting the Oscar winners of the year is half the fun in the run-up to Hollywood’s big night, but who knew the academy liked to be there?

Correct, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences seemed to be taking part when it released its own winning predictions and, frankly, the spoiler warning.

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before many Twitter users have taken a screenshot, as below:

In the post, the organization seemed to list who they believed would exclude the main categories like best actor, best actress, best director, and best film. For your information, it seems to believe that the foreign language film Parasite would win the latter.

But apparently it was more of a glitch than a glitch. The academy just presented their new Oscars Prediction Experience on Twitter, where viewers submitted their predictions and received an official graphic similar to the one shown above.

Unfortunately, in this case the viewer’s prediction was not sent back as a direct message. Instead, it was tweeted from the Academy’s official account to its 3.4 million followers, making it appear as if the organization had betrayed the winners.

“We invited fans on Twitter to make and share their # Oscars predictions. A ton of you have already done so,” said a statement on Twitter. “A short problem on Twitter made some of you look like they came from our account. They didn’t. This bug has been fixed now. And we’ll post our tips on Sunday.”

To be fair, this isn’t the greatest stuff in Academy Awards history. Who could forget that Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the wrong envelope for reading in 2017 when they presented the best picture award?

“We apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and Oscar viewers for the mistake that was made in announcing the award for best film,” said PricewatehouseCoopers, a firm of auditors, in a statement from the Academy.

“The moderators were incorrectly assigned the wrong category envelope and when they were discovered they were corrected immediately. We are currently investigating how this could have happened and deeply regret that this has happened.”

