Oscars 2020: ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ star Zack Gottsagen makes history as 1st Oscar presenter with Down syndrome

LOS ANGELES – Bong Joon Ho and the Parasite team weren’t the only ones making history at the Oscars.

Zack Gottsagen, in the comic drama “The Peanut Butter Falcon”, became the first presenter in the history of the Oscars with Down syndrome.

He shared the stage with costar Shia LaBeouf to present the award for best live short film.

Gottsagen received a standing ovation after uttering the familiar phrase “And the Oscar goes to …”

LaBeouf, however, received some criticism for the presentation, accused of laughing at Gottsagen.

“Honey Boy” director Alma Har’el went to Twitter to defend the 33-year-old actor.

“We offered Shia to present an Oscar,” she tweeted. “He said he would if he could share this moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen whom we all love. It’s stressful up there …”

Shia was offered to present an Oscar. He said he would if he could share this moment with his beloved co-star Zach Gottsagen whom we all adore. It’s stressful up there … pic.twitter.com/F75aT1vURa

– Alma Har’el🌪 (@Almaharel) February 10, 2020

Before the film’s release, LaBeouf praised his costar “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

“He is very affectionate, not very critical of criticism. There is no irony in him,” said LaBeouf. “So that kind of thing, like character, yeah, character, integrity, stuff like that. Very honest person. He never lied in his life. He doesn’t curse. He’s pretty pure. ”

