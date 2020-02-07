Oscars 2020: “Walk Run Cha-Cha” tells an immigrant love story that takes place in the Alhambra dance studio

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – One of this year’s Oscar-nominated short films is set in the San Gabriel Valley, passing through Vietnam.

His name is “Walk Run Cha-Cha” and he is a couple passionate about ballroom dancing.

While Paul and Millie Cao were dancing – they dance a lot – a director looking for mini-malls accidentally entered the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra. Director Laura Nix was so intrigued that she decided to start taking classes!

Finally, she knew that Paul and Millie had a story to tell and she was the only one to tell it.

“It’s a real American love story,” said Nix. “Two Vietnamese refugees who came to the United States, but were separated during the war, and then 40 years later, they decided to become ballroom dancers to make up for lost time in their youth.”

Nix spent a lot of time telling this story.

“I did 14 hours of audio interviews with Paul and Millie to get their whole story about their departure from Vietnam and how they met and all the details of their romance. And I sometimes think that by doing interviews outside camera, people are more intimate with you, “said Nix.

Paul and Millie are on the dance floor four or five nights a week. For the film, Nix let them run a routine. They wanted to dance to what they consider to be their song, “We just started”. But music can be expensive.

“Paul Williams, who wrote the song, saw the movie and loved it,” said Nix. “He gave us permission to use it. So we were able to get the license to publish and created a new version to use in the film.”

