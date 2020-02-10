Oscars 2020: watch ‘Red Carpet Rundown’ to recap the fashions of Hollywood’s biggest night

NEW YORK – The Oscars may be Hollywood’s biggest night, but experts will meet in New York the next morning to debate the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

WABC Kemberly Richardson to Host Panel of Experts Monday at 10:00 am ET | 7:00 a.m. PT to talk about fashion, hair, makeup and all the highlights of the Oscar red carpet.

Meet the experts:

Alex Badia

Alex Badia is the director of male and female style at WWD, WWD.com, the benchmark media for the fashion and beauty industries. As style director, Alex produces and executes all of the fashion and cover stories for men, women, accessories and beauty.

Alex’s commitment to always localizing the latest fashion and style news leads to an endless search for the latest trends, new talents and perfect collections of each season. Alex started his career with DNR (Daily News Record) in 1999. In 2001, he left to work at O, Oprah magazine. He returned to MNR a year later. Originally from Barcelona, ​​Spain, Alex obtained his BBA from the European University of Paris and Geneva, and obtained a master’s degree in business studies from the University of London. In 1996, he came to New York to study purchasing and marketing at the FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) and has since resided in New York.

Christina Garibaldi

Christina Garibaldi is an accomplished host, journalist, producer and writer with over 10 years of experience in live television, production and pop culture news. She is a camera reporter and executive co-producer for Us Weekly magazine. Before that, she was a correspondent for MTV News and at that time, she co-hosted the MTV Video Music Awards and Live Movie Awards on the red carpet and hosted a 30-minute monthly livestream, “Live From MTV,” which featured some of the biggest music stars. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj and Ed Sheeran.

Kelli Bartlett

Kelli J. Bartlett joins Glamsquad as artistic director, bringing a decade of experience on red carpets, runways and editorial fashion pages. Bartlett cultivated an elite clientele while being an artist and manager at MAC Cosmetics, where she refined her work, which appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country and Vanity Fair, among others. At Glamsquad, Bartlett is responsible for the rigorous verification and training of all Glamsquad makeup artists as well as the maintenance of the Glamsquad makeup menu equipped with portable and trendy beauty looks. Making women more beautiful, combined with superior customer service, are hallmarks of Bartlett’s work. His vision of Glamsquad as the future of beauty goes well with the brand’s basic DNA.

B Michael

Fashion designer B Michael was born and raised in Durham, Connecticut. Her mother was a real estate agent and her father was a chartered accountant. B Michael found the first inspirations of design in the creativity and the acute sense of style of his mother. He attended the University of Connecticut and also studied at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. B Michael was first hired as an account executive for a Wall Street business, but decided to pursue a career as a headwear designer. He started designing hats under Oscar de la Renta, Louis Feraud and Nolan Miller for the television series of the 1980s Dynasty.

After his success on the show, B Michael became creative director of the Aldo Hat Corporation. In 1989, he decided to launch his namesake hat line and in 1999 developed and launched his first couture collection with the help of PR Guru Eleanor Lambert. B Michael’s collections have attracted popular fans, including socialites and personalities such as Cicely Tyson, Ashley Bouder, Amy Fine Collins, Valerie Simpson, Phylicia Rashad, Tamara Tunie, Beyara, Nancy Wilson, Susan Fales-Hill, la poet of Barack Obama’s president, Elizabeth Alexander, and Lena Horne, among many others.

He also designed the costumes for Whitney Houston for the film, Sparkle. He showed his b michael AMERICA Couture collection in Beijing, China, Korea and Shanghai, and his b michael AMERICA RED ready-to-wear line sells in Macy department stores in the United States. In 1998, B Michael became a member of the prestigious Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). He was a guest speaker at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. He also sits on the advisory boards of the Dream Yard Project, the YAGP (Youth America Grand Prix) and the Cicely Tyson School of Performing and Fine Arts. In addition to his work and community activism, B Michael is a passionate collector of old books, artefacts and photography. B Michael lives in New York with his life partner Mark-Anthony Edwards and has two daughters, Saferra and Mychal.

Discover the looks of the red carpet:

