Oscars 2020: What you need to know before the show

The red carpet is out, the votes have been added and the stars are gathering in Hollywood for the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

The Oscars are perhaps the world’s most recognizable honor in film making and remain one of the most watched TV events of the year, but the organization behind the awards continues to fight criticism about who recognizes it and the group’s slow efforts for his membership.

There is no official host for the second year in a row. With a pantheon of famous faces ready to take the stage as a presenter, at least a tribute is expected and a number of Grammy-worthy musicians are scheduled to perform, a long ceremony is almost guaranteed.

Here is a brief overview of this year’s awards show.

Joaquin Phoenix appears in Joker as Arthur Fleck. The film leads the Oscar race this year with 11 nominations. (Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Joker in the lead

For many in the industry who have traveled to Hollywood this week to celebrate, it remains a work in progress to make the Oscars a relevant film party.

The academy behind the show is fighting an elitist reputation, but it doesn’t want the Oscars to become the People’s Choice Awards.

Todd Phillips’ sleeve, Joker, a character study by Batman’s supervillain arch-enemy, is the greatest contender for Oscar glory, with 11 kinks for the ceremony – perhaps surprising for an academy who usually did not like to celebrate blockbusters from comic books.

It is closely followed by a trio of films in which the men are central: The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, Once Upon a Time in Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood and Sam Mendes from 1917, each with 10 nominations.

The nominees for the best photo are:

Ford against Ferrari.

The Irishman.

Jojo Rabbit.

Joker.

Little women.

Wedding story.

1917.

Once upon a time in Hollywood.

Parasite.

The academy behind the Oscars has been working on renewing its membership, which remains largely white and masculine. (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Uneven diversity

This year’s nominees seem to indicate an organization in transition. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been renewing its membership for a few years, which, despite a strong inclusion from 2019, remained 84 percent white and 68 percent male.

During an event this week in honor of female Oscar nominees, academy CEO Dawn Hudson said a record 67 nominations went to women. Meanwhile, others have pointed to the six nominations for the South Korean satire-thriller Parasite – also in large categories such as best photo, best director and best original screenplay – as a positive sign of the greater acceptance of academic voters for international stories.

Nevertheless, there has also been much debate about the fact that the controversial Oscar categories remain dominated by men (in a year in which female filmmakers made a big splash with critics as well as at the checkout) and that the acting categories are almost completely devoid of artists from color.

“It’s the constant #OscarsSoWhite, #OscarsSoMale problem … The academy is a very slow moving animal,” says Claudia Puig, president of the LA Film Critics Association.

“Although they take very proactive steps to bring in women, bring in colored people, bring in younger people – anyone who is outside the older, white male demographics – that is still only a very small percentage of the total academy, “she commented.

“It’s not going very fast. It’s not enough, but there is some slow, incremental progress.”

VIEW | “We better emphasize women,” says Jojo Rabbit’s Chelsea Winstanley

Producer Chelsea Winstanley about how Oscar viewers should not ignore the nominations of female filmmakers outside the top categories. 00:28

Although there is a clear lack of female nominees in general, we should not ignore female filmmakers who have been nominated, according to Jojo Rabbit producer Chelsea Winstanley.

“I was having lunch recently and it was so great to see so many female directors nominated in other categories, but we tend to just focus on the best photo,” Winstanley said.

“I think we can do better to emphasize women in all categories.”

For example, four of the five nominees in the best short documentary category are directed or co-directed by women, and the same applies to the best short animated film. Meanwhile, female filmmakers made two of the five best contenders for short films with live action (including the Canadian Meryam Joobeur).

In the category of best documentary functions, four of the five nominees are also directed or co-directed by women, and four of the five are stories that are specifically aimed at women – including the only male-directed entry (The Cave, which the Syrian pediatrician Amani follows Ballour runs a hospital underground in the midst of constant bombing and attacks). The documentary branch of the academy is one of the most active in inviting more women, people of color and international filmmakers into its ranks.

VIEW | Dr. Amani Ballour, profiled in The cave, about what she wants the public to learn from the doc

The Syrian physician presented herself in Oscar-nominated doc The Cave about what she hopes the public can take from the film. 00:20

Eventually it will take time for the academy to change, but it also requires persistence from within, says actress and academician Loretta Divine.

“It is important for us to participate in committees within the academy, those (who) are in the academy,” said the Emmy winner this week of the annual Essence celebration of black women in Hollywood.

“It’s so hard if you work all the time and there are so many other things to do … but that’s what you have to do if you want to see change.”

Actresses Charlize Theron, left and Emily Blunt are seen from the backstage at the 2016 Oscars. A pantheon of celebrities is scheduled to present this year’s prizes. (Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

Musical songs and famous faces

After 2018 registered the lowest rated Oscars ever (and the longest in more than a decade), the organizers and show producers had to make some difficult decisions. Last year’s edition had no host, opened with a showy musical performance and recorded a slight improvement in ratings, so this year seems likely to follow that line.

Scheduled to help honor nominees and hand out Oscars in 24 categories are stars such as Keanu Reeves, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Gal Gadot and Sandra Oh, along with winners from the past such as Jane Fonda, Spike Lee, Tom Hanks , Brie Larson, Rami Malek and Penélope Cruz.

With her 11th nod this year, songwriter Diane Warren has become the most nominated woman in Oscar’s history who has never won a trophy. (CBC)

Music will once again be at the center of the ceremony, with performances by each of the original nominees of this year:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) performed by Randy Newman (music and lyrics by Randy Newman).

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) performed by Elton John (music by Elton John and lyrics by Bernie Taupin).

I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough) performed by Chrissy Metz (music and lyrics by Diane Warren).

Into The Unknown (Frozen II) performed by Idina Menzel and AURORA (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez).

Stand Up (Harriet) performed by Cynthia Erivo (music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo).

Apart from that, producers also have special performances plagued by the reigning teenager Billie Eilish of the Grammy Awards, singer-actress Janelle Monae and The Roots bandleader Questlove, as well as orchestral segments led by the Irish composer-conductor Eímear Noone, who will be the first woman that behavior during an Oscars broadcast.

VIEW | “I am standing on the shoulders of giants,” says Eímear Noone

Composer-conductor Eímear Noone, who will be the first woman to conduct during the Oscars broadcast, about the importance of women supporting each other in the film industry. 00:37

This year’s TV producers, Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor, “have created this space for me and it is incredibly important that we as women do that,” said Noone.

“I’m on a stage and it’s an incredibly symbolic gesture.”

The organizers are also expected to acknowledge the recent death of the basketball legend and the recent Oscar winner Kobe Bryant during the ceremony. The Los Angeles Lakers icon won the best animated short category in 2018 for writing, executive production and expression of the autobiographical project Dear Basketball.

How to look

The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, with the ceremony broadcast live on ABC and CTV from 8 p.m. ET.