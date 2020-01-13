Oscars 2020: when, how to watch – date, time, channel for the Oscars

LOS ANGELES – The Oscar countdown has begun! Here’s what you need to know about the Oscars 2020.

When are this year’s Oscars? Where can i look?

Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune in:

“Oscar countdown: the red carpet live!” – 1 p.m. ET | 12 noon CT | 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

“On the red carpet at the Oscars” – 4.30pm ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“Live Oscars on the Red Carpet” – 6:30 p.m. ET | 17:30. CT | 15:30. PT

“On the red carpet after the awards ceremony” – 11:00 pm ET | 10:00 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

“On the red carpet after dark” – 2:35 am ET | 1:35 am CT | 11.35 p.m. PT (Check local lists)

Click here for local listings.

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Wedding Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time. ” ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” leads the pack with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” follow closely with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which represents a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Click here for a full list of 2020 Oscar nominations.

Who will host the Oscars?

The biggest night in Hollywood will take place without a host for the second year in a row and will focus on big numbers, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Where is the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.

More coverage of the Oscars 2020:

Complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations

Oscar nomination 2020 surprises: No Beyoncé, J. Lo, Frozen 2

2020 Oscar nominations break record with 62 women

How this year’s top photo nominees were successful at the box office

Hollywood Responds to Nominations for “Joker”, “Marriage Story”

Each dress worn by all the winners of the best actress

Unexpected moments that prove that anything can happen at the Oscars

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and the station.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.