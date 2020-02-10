Oscars 2020: who won, the best red carpet looks, highlights at the 92nd Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” won the Oscar for best film, becoming the first foreign language film to win the greatest honor in cinema. Bong Joon Ho’s class satire was one of the darlings of the season, despite the fact that he didn’t get any Academy Award nominations for his cast. Bong’s sense in creating his story of a family of designer writers who creeps into the life of a wealthy family has been widely recognized.

The 92nd Academy Awards ends at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Here’s everything you need to know about fashion for nominees and winners.

Who won the first prizes?

“Parasite” not only won the best photo but also the night, winning a total of four Oscars.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar. He won the best actor in a leading role for his performance in “Joker”. With 11 nominations, “Joker” only won one other victory for the highest score.

Brad Pitt finally has his actor Oscar. The four-time contestant won Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his stunt role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. Pitt called the victory “incredible” and used his winning speech to call for the Senate’s recall process.

Laura Dern won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Story of Marriage”. She thanked her parents in a speech of sincere acceptance. “Some say that you never meet your heroes, but I say that if you are truly blessed, you have them as parents.” She was also nominated in three other categories.

What were the other notable victories of the evening?

“Parasite” won its first Oscar of the night for best original screenplay, becoming the first Korean film to win the award.

Although “1917” did not win the best picture, the film still won three prizes for the best photography, the best sound mix and the best visual effects.

Two other films which were also in the running for the best film, “Ford v Ferrari” and “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, ended the evening with two awards each.

What were the highlights of night fashion?

Billy Porter has started again! He rocked the red carpet with a dazzling design of gold feathers. Lauren Dern shone in pink when she arrived on the carpet with her mom, Diane Ladd.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2020

What were the most remarkable performances?

Janelle Monae and Billy Porter started the evening with a colorful performance. Before leaving the stage, Monae made sure to call the Academy for not having recognized any filmmaker in the category of best director. “We celebrate all the women who have made phenomenal films,” she said.

Eminem went on stage performing one of his hit songs, “Lose Yourself”, which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003.

Billie Eilish rocked the 2020 Oscars with a grim performance during the In Memoriam segment. The 18-year-old also performed “Yesterday” by the Beatles alongside her producer brother Finneas during part of the ceremony, which comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of the golden age of Hollywood. Kobe Bryant, Oscar winner in 2018 for the short film “Dear Basketball”, was also included in the segment.

Elton John, Randy Newman and Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz were among the other performers at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Oscar television broadcast also featured an appearance from Questlove.

What other times were people talking about?

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, came to provide an opening monologue. Martin called it “an incredible demotion”. Martin noted that this year’s leadership contestants were missing something. “Vaginas!” Rock replied.

“Parasite” won its second Oscar of the night for the best international feature film, which was officially known as the best foreign language film. The Oscars 2020 were the first year for the renowned award.

While many speeches have highlighted the struggle for women in Hollywood, a woman leads the way in her industry. Eimear Noore became the first woman to conduct the Oscar orchestra in 92 years of history. Natalie Portman also made a statement as she strutted on the red carpet with a cape bearing the names of snubbed directors.

Who hosted the Oscars?

The biggest party in Hollywood has been without a host for the second year in a row, focusing on music, comedy and the power of the stars, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Who presents at the Oscars?

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman and Salma Hayek all signed to present at the Oscars.

Other Oscar presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who else was there?

Anthony Ramos of the Broadway show Hamilton made his first Oscar appearance by presenting Oscar-nominated Lin Manuel Miranda.

Will the Oscars honor Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar in 2018 for his animated short film “Dear Basketball”, died on January 26 in a helicopter accident north of Los Angeles.

Director Spike Lee sported the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers on the red carpet Sunday evening, dressed in a purple suit with a gold border and embroidered no. 24 on his lapel.

Matthew Cherry, who wrote and directed the animated short film “Hair Love”, also dedicated his Oscar win Sunday to Bryant.

Where is the Academy Awards?

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.

Which films have been nominated?

Nine films were nominated for the best picture this year: “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Joker”, “Little Women”, “Marriage Story”, “1917”, “Once Upon a Time. ” ..in Hollywood “and” Parasite “.

“Joker” led the pack with 11 nominations, while “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” followed closely with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, which represents a third of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards.

