Oscars 2020: Will Cynthia Erivo join the exclusive EGOT club this Oscars?

HOLLYWOOD – Cynthia Erivo is one of the finalists for this year’s best actress for her work in “Harriet”. She is also ready for a second Oscar for the film’s original song. The film tells the story of a slave who becomes a hero. This story, taken from the pages of American history, shows us how Harriet Tubman turned into a freedom fighter after escaping his life of slavery.

For star Cynthia Erivo, it was important to see the humanity of Tubman. She also hopes that more and more people, including students, will see the film.

“I hope the kids can see it. I hope the colleges can see it just for – even if they haven’t heard of it before, they get, for example, an introduction to someone that they may not know but have seen a photo of, “said Erivo. “I want it to be more than a statue now – more than a picture.”

2020 Oscar nominations: “Joker” lead pack; “The Irishman”, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, “1917”, get 10 names

Erivo is about to join a very elitist club: EGOTS. She already has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony!

“Yeah, it’s crazy to think about it,” said Erivo. “Yeah, I mean, I didn’t know you could do this with a show. That’s where all things come from. I just didn’t know. For example, being here to talk about it is wild.”

In addition to her acting appointment, Cynthia and Joshuah Brian Campbell are nominated for “Stand Up”, their original song from “Harriet”. She will play it on Oscar television.

“We really want it to look like a moment. I want people to be connected. I want people to feel elated,” said Erivo. “So we tried to understand something that felt good.”

When Erivo walks on the red carpet of the Oscars … know that she likes to dress up since she is little.

“I love it. I love it. I love the idea that wearing something or wearing your hair in a certain way or wearing nails in a certain way is just another form of expression” said Erivo. “And when I have the chance to do it. I throw myself into it wholeheartedly ‘because I think it comes – it’s something that is really part of me.”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.