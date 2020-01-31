Oscars: History, list of each film to win the best photo

LOS ANGELES – In 92 years of Oscar history, the Academy has nominated 563 films in the best image category.

Some winners, like “Forrest Gump” (1994), are considered classics while others, like “Silence of the Lambs” (1991), are pioneers of its kind.

“Titanic” (1997) and “All About Eve” (1950) topped the list of most nominated films for the best picture, with 14 nominations each. “La La Land” (2016) also has 14 nominations but did not win the best picture, even though the famous faux pas of Warren Beatty had millions of viewers who believed it briefly.

“Titanic” is also one of three films to have won a record 11 awards, joined by “Ben-Hur” (1959) and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”. However, the latter takes the cake to be the most nominated film to win in each nominated category.

“Gone with the Wild” (1939) pioneered color films, while “Midnight Cowboy” (1969) was the only X-rated film to win the best picture.

Few suites are nominated for the best picture and only two have won: “The Godfather Part II” (1974) and “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King”.

If “Parasite”, the nominee for the best film in 2020, wins, it will become the first foreign language film to win the highest distinction of the Academy. It is only the second time that a film in a foreign language has been on the list of nominees: Grand Illusion (1938), in French, is the first.

Only a better winner, “The Hurt Locker” (2009), was achieved by a woman, Kathryn Bigelow, but a victory in 2020 “Little Women” (realized by Greta Gerwig) could bring this number to two. Films directed by women have only been entered 14 times on the list of nominees.

As moviegoers know, winning multiple awards in other categories does not guarantee the best photo success. “Cabaret” (1972) won in eight categories but lost to “The Godfather” for the first prize.

And even if Steven Spielberg is the best nominated film producer, with 10 nominations, he won only one gold statuette in this category for “Schindler’s List” (1993).

Here are the top image winners listed in reverse chronolectal order. The accompanying year indicates when the film was released, not when it won its Oscar:

2010s

“Green Book” (2018)

“The shape of water” (2017)

“Moonlight” (2016)

“Spotlight” (2015)

“Birdman” (2014)

“12 years of slave” (2013)

“Argo” (2012)

“The artist” (2011)

“The King’s Speech” (2010)

2000s

“The injured locker” (2009)

“Slumdog Millionaire” (2008)

“No country for the aged” (2007)

“The Missing” (2006)

“Crash” (2005)

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003)

“Chicago” (2002)

“A beautiful spirit” (2001)

“Gladiator” (2000)

90s

“American Beauty” (1999)

“Shakespeare in Love” (1998)

“Titanic” (1997)

“The English patient” (1996)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Forrest Gump” (1994)

“Schindler’s List” (1993)

“Unforgiven” (1992)

“The silence of the lambs” (1991)

“Dance with the Wolves” (1990)

80 years

“Driving Miss Daisy” (1989)

“Rain Man” (1988)

“The last emperor” (1987)

“Platoon” (1986)

“Out of Africa” ​​(1985)

“Amadeus” (1984)

“Conditions of affection” (1983)

“Gandhi” (1982)

“Chariots of Fire” (1981)

“Ordinary people” (1980)

70s

“Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979)

“The Deer Hunter” (1978)

“Annie Hall” (1977)

“Rocky” (1976)

“We flew over the cuckoo’s nest” (1975)

“The Godfather Part II” (1974)

“The Sting” (1973)

“The godfather” (1972)

“The French Connection” (1971)

“Patton” (1970)

60s

“Midnight Cowboy” (1969)

“Oliver!” (1968)

“In the heat of the night” (1967)

“A man for all seasons” (1966)

“The sound of music” (1965)

“My beautiful lady” (1964)

“Tom Jones” (1963)

“Laurent of Arabia” (1962)

“West Side Story” (1961)

“The apartment” (1960)

The 50’s

“Ben-Hur” (1959)

“Gigi” (1958)

“The bridge over the Kwai river” (1957)

“Around the World in 80 Days” (1956)

“Marty” (1955)

“On the waterfront” (1954)

“From here to eternity” (1953)

“The greatest show on Earth” (1952)

“An American in Paris” (1951)

“Everything about Eve” (1950)

1940s

“All the King’s Men” (1949)

“Hamlet” (1948)

“Gentleman’s Agreement” (1947)

“The best years of our lives” (1946)

“The Lost Weekend” (1945)

“Going My Way” (1944)

“Casablanca” (1943)

“Mrs. Miniver” (1942)

“How My Valley Was Green” (1941)

“Rebecca” (1940)

1930s

“Gone with the Wind” (1939)

“You Can’t Take It With You” (1938)

“The Life of Emile Zola” (1937)

“The great Ziegfeld” (1936)

“Mutiny on the Bounty” (1935)

“It Happened One Night” (1934)

“Cavalcade” (1933)

“Grand Hotel” (1932)

“Cimarron” (1931)

“All calm on the Western Front” (1930)

1920s

Broadway melody “(1929)

“Wings” (1927)

