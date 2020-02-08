“Oscars Museum” opens this year with Kirk Douglas Honors | show business

Guests attend the Academy Party for Best International Feature Nominees at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on February 7, 2020. – Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, February 8 – The long-awaited Los Angeles museum dedicated to the magic of the film will open this year and pay homage to the late Kirk Douglas.

The idea for an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was first launched almost a century ago, and its current futuristic incarnation was marked by delays.

On the eve of the Academy’s main event – the Oscars – an almost completed website for journalists was opened yesterday, showing a shiny ball of glass, steel and concrete with a state-of-the-art theater with 1,000 seats.

The spherical structure, designed by Renzo Piano as “floating” to symbolize “the imagination and magic of the films”, is connected by sky bridges to a converted department store that houses the most important galleries.

The 13 million photographs, scripts, costumes, props, and more in the Academy’s collections include Judy Garland’s Wizard of Oz Ruby Slippers, Bela Lugosi’s 1931 Cape, Dracula – and items related to Douglas.

“We’re close to the Douglas family. We have artifacts related to Kirk. His story will be in the museum,” director Bill Kramer told AFP.

In the galleries, the articles are “woven through the stories of the cinema”.

Douglas, one of the last superstars in Hollywood’s golden cinema age and known for his intense, muscular appearances in Spartacus and Paths of Glory, died on Wednesday at the age of 103.

Kramer added, “When people come by, this is a home to tell their stories, and we are determined to do it.”

Construction is “essentially complete,” and galleries and exhibitions are beginning to install.

The opening show is Studio Ghibli’s first US retrospective from Hayao Miyazaki, Japan, and its animation masterpieces include Oscar winner Spirited Away.

“Alluding to the Hollywood diversity series featured in the #OscarsSoWhite campaign, this show is followed by an exhibition on the history of black cinema.

“We want to tell complete, diverse and comprehensive stories in this museum,” said Kramer.

When addressing criticism of this year’s Oscars, which featured only a non-white candidate, he added, “We can only help and commit to tell full stories.”

The museum’s original $ 388 million fundraising goal of 95 percent was achieved. The final cost of the project has yet to be released, given the rumors of rising spending.

“Every new project has twists and turns,” said Kramer. “None of them were completely unexpected.” – AFP