Oscars night starts with a downpour over red carpet

The Oscars are here – and the rain too.

After the shortest award season in decades, the 92nd annual Academy Awards will start on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The red carpet was rolled out two to three weeks earlier than normal in an attempt to freshen up a ceremony and increase the ratings.

Just as stars arrived on the carpet, the sky opened above the Hollywood Dolby Theater and unleashed a downpour.

She had the position of some camera crews just outside the tent, so they went looking for sails and plastic to protect their belongings.

“Oh my God, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who saw a hole above the huge Oscars board.

Harried staff ran around with squeegees trying to push excess water from the tent.

They clearly vowed to protect the glamor of this red carpet at all costs! 😂 #Oscars but I fear that this is not the best technique … pic.twitter.com/HdIj96p8ny

– @ ZulekhaNathoo

But the downpour did not dampen the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Billy Porter. The Pose star wore a glittering gold metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that depicted the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

The truncated awards season has put the normally inflated Oscars season on a diet (the Sunday show will also be hostless for the second consecutive year) and sent members of the film academy together to end their movie watching – no small task in a year with a few three-hour epic stories such as The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Suitable for a fast race, a film has risen over the crazy line to the top of the mountain. After winning almost every major precursor prize, Sam Mendes’ 1917, sent over a few British soldiers with an urgent message to deliver through recently held enemy territory, became the favorite for the best photo.

Thanks to its technical blindness, the apparently one-continuous shot of 1917 will probably also receive the most prize Sunday, even without acting nominations.

Although Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern all seem to be anything but certain ditches in the acting categories, there is still the potential for an inflammation of history. Momentum has been hurled behind Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller Parasite and some believe it has a chance to become the first non-English-language film to win the best photo.

Such a victory would be a turning point for the Academy Awards, which has long been satisfied to relegate international films to their own category. But in an effort to diversify its largely white and male membership, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has attracted more foreign members in recent years.

Among the presenters on which the academy relies in the absence of a host are Tom Hanks, Maya Rudolph, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Diane Keaton and Kelly Marie Tran.

Actor Billy Porter was one of the first visitors to the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. on Sunday (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

The ceremony comes just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of the golden age of Hollywood. Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short Dear Basketball, is expected to be included in the In Memoriam segment of the ceremony.

ABC and the academy hope a wide-ranging field of nominees – including the $ 1 billion US gross profit Joker, for a leading 11 awards – will help viewers. Last year’s show attracted 29.6 million viewers, an increase of 12 percent.

Netflix contenders

This year’s Oscars come in the midst of a revision throughout Hollywood. Most major studios are preparing for Netflix and Amazon and are already preparing their own streaming services, as are newcomers such as Apple. Netflix enters the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations thanks to The Irishman, Marriage Story, The Two Popes and probably the best documentary winner, American Factory.

But despite a lot of spending during the awards season, Netflix can go home with just a few awards. The streamer is still looking for his first best photo victory after Alfonso Cuaron Roma was just shy last year.

Instead, this year’s Oscar favorites are largely films that are widely released in theaters. They also have predominantly male characters and come from male directors.

Absence of actors of color nominations

After a year in which women made significant gains behind the camera, no female directors were nominated for the best director. The acting categories are also the least diverse since the failure of #OscarsSoWhite has prompted the academy to re-establish its membership. Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is the only nominated actor of color. Those results, which were the subject of speeches during the awards season, contrast with research suggesting that the most popular films shine more people than ever before.

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Ticket sales fell by around four percent last year, despite the $ 13 billion record from Walt Disney Co. in a global box office. Disney, which acquired Fox from the 20th century last spring, accounted for an overwhelming 38 percent of domestic ticket sales. And yet, in addition to owning the network on which the Oscars are broadcast, Disney is likely to play a minor role in the Academy Awards. The studio may win the best animation film with Toy Story 4 and possibly the best adaptation for the Fox film Ford v Ferrari.

And while Democratic candidates compete for presidency and votes are still being counted in Iowa, former US President Barack Obama may still be able to win. The first film from the production company of him and Michelle Obama, American Factory, is preferred to win the best documentary.