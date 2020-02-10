Oscars: not even winning Taika Waititi could resist the shocking twist of the Oscars

For the Kiwi audience, the only big question surrounding the 92nd Oscars was: Would Taika Waititi win? The second big question was how many of the six nominations would Jojo Rabbit, his contentious but above all acclaimed anti-war satire bring home?

The third big question would turn out to be how long will this thing last? The ceremony took place effortlessly beyond its estimated duration of three hours.

He certainly started in an explosive style with R&B singer Janelle Monae, almost making starry spectators dance in the aisles with his fiery number Come Alive.

It was followed by the double comic act of Steve Martin and Chris Rock which made the crowd roll in the aisles with a wild, political and, above all, funny welcome.

“You know, Chris, we’ve hosted the Oscars before,” said Martin by way of introduction. “It’s such a demotion.”

Fortunately, Waititi’s wait was not long, as the local director won his first Oscar for best screenplay with Jojo Rabbit at the start of the ceremony.

Looking unusually nervous after accepting the award, Waititi nevertheless made a sincere speech.

The first half basically boils down to “Thank you mom!” after revealing that she was the one who had given him a copy of Christine Leunens’ book Caging Skies, which he would adapt for Jojo Rabbit.

“This film would not have existed without you,” he said.

If the first part was thankful, the second half was inspiring, with the director saying: “I dedicate this to all the indigenous children of the world who want to do art and dance and write stories, we are the storytellers originals and we can do here too. “

But there is no doubt that the evening belonged to the South Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho whose thriller Parasite proved contagious for the Academy.

In what can only be described as a massive upheaval or shock, the Korean film won four awards, almost a sweep of all the major categories, winning the best international feature film, the best original screenplay, the best director and the great kahuna, Best Film, making history the first non-English feature to win the coveted award.

“Thank you, I will drink until the next morning,” he said, stunned after accepting the gold trophy for best film.

Among other surprises, Eminem rocked the mic with a performance from his 2002 Oscar-winning song, Lose Yourself from 8 Mile, demonstrating the power of girls when Captain Marvel, Ripley and Wonder Woman – aka Brie Larson, Sigourney Weaver and Gal Gadot – gathered on stage to present the best original score and Ray Romano dropping an F-bomb without beep on stage just before announcing the winner of the best makeup and hairstyle.

The first big winner of the night Brad Pitt (Best Supporting Actor) became political, criticizing the GOP-controlled Senate for not calling President Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at his dismissal trial.

Waititi later returned to the scene to present the presenters for an award and showed that he had shaken his nerves. When the news was announced that he would be a presenter, he joked: “Lolz. I didn’t think there were any more bridges to burn” on Instagram, but he ended up playing completely straight, no joking or jape at see.

As the ceremony went on, it was up to the musical numbers to keep your mind in full swing. Whether it’s pianist Elton John hammering the keys with Rocketman (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – let’s hope he doesn’t feel too jet lag for this weekend’s Mt Smart shows – or Billie Eilish in Keeping the strings wet as she sang hoarsely in the Beatles classic yesterday for the In Memorial segment, you couldn’t help but be thankful for the music.

Olivia Colman once again proved that she is a complete treasure when she was introduced to the best actor in a lead role. Going on stage, she joked that her victory last year was “the best night of my husband’s life. And I gave birth three times”.

MAJOR WINNERS

Best picture

– Parasite

Best Director

– Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

– Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

– Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Supporting Actor

– Brad Pitt (Once upon a time … in Hollywood)

The best supporting actress

– Laura Dern (wedding story)

Best Original Screenplay

– Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Best adapted scenario

– Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)

Best animated functionality

– Toy Story 4

But it was Joaquin Phoenix who had the last laugh when he won the best actor in a leading role for his performance as a cartoon character Joker. His speech, however, was not a laughing matter as he gave “voices to the voiceless” in a rambling fashion before finally thanking the people in the room for giving him a second chance.

“I have been a villain in my life, selfish, cruel at times, hard to work with and I am grateful to so many in this room for giving me a second chance. When we help each other, when we we guide one another towards redemption, it is the best of humanity. “

Renee Zellweger crowned her comeback by claiming victory in the category of best lead actress for her role as Judy Garland in the biopic Judy also delivering an equally roundabout acceptance speech.

And then, after a commercial break, it was finally time. Almost half an hour after its scheduled end, we had reached the critical point. The award for best film.

Could Waititi win? Could he do it and bring home the double? Could a film about the Nazis with Hitler as a character win the Oscar for best film, regardless of his anti and satirical hatred?

Unfortunately, nein.

Tonight belonged to Bong Hoon-Jo and his parasite. A film that made history by exploding the hypothesis and tired perceptions of what a best Oscar-winning film should look like.

.