Oscars party menu is (almost) vegan | eat Drink

U.S. chef Wolfgang Puck (center) and son Byron prepare a dish during the press preview of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ball at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California on January 31, 2020. – AFP picture

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The organizers have announced that they’ll be eating mostly vegan at this year’s Oscar party, but celebrities don’t have to be afraid – there will still be plenty of caviar, smoked salmon, and Wagyu, like the event’s chef on Friday insured.

“We work with everything because a lot of people like to be vegans, but the vast majority eat meat and fish,” said celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who will feed Hollywood’s elite after the Academy Awards on February 9th.

The 70-year-old has been hosting the extravagant Post-Oscars Party – the Governors Ball – for 26 years and is preparing thousands of dishes for the 1,500 guests, including the evening’s winners attending the bash.

He said the menu will be 70 percent plant-based this year, which appears to be a trend this award season.

Vegan dishes include roasted cauliflower, sweet potato tempura, wild mushroom bolognese and avocado toast.

Puck, who worked at some of France’s best restaurants before he moved to the United States at the age of 24, said that while he’s not a vegan himself, he still enjoys making vegan dishes in his many restaurants.

“We want everyone to be happy,” he told AFP during a tour of his kitchen, preparing for the extravagance.

“At the end of the day, you can really enjoy vegan food so that you don’t miss meat or fish.”

Puck, who leads a restaurant empire from Beverly Hills to Las Vegas and Singapore, said he had no problem adjusting this year’s Oscar menu to the organizers’ last-minute wish, as he already serves vegan dishes at his facilities ,

“It’s easy because we all have chefs from all of our different restaurants and I can call them and ask,” What are you doing for vegans? “, He said.

He said there are some classics on this year’s menu – including smoked salmon, Wagyu beef, and caviar – but he also added 18 vegan dishes.

On the sweet side, most desserts will also be vegan, to the despair of some chefs who rely heavily on butter and eggs.

“We managed to overcome the difficulties of not working with these ingredients by using a lot of almond and coconut milk,” said Kamel Guechida, who heads a team of 25 pastry chefs preparing for the event.

Salted caramel brownie biscuits, rösti (purple yam) and coconut cream tarts as well as raviolis with dark chocolate and yuzu (citrus fruit) are offered.

Let’s not forget the around 5,000 Oscar statuettes plated with 24 carat gold, which will also be vegan thanks to the chocolate manufacturer Valrhona, who supplied the puck with around 400 kilograms of strawberry and yuzu chocolate. – AFP

