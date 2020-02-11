Oscars scores hit a record low, what’s the problem?

This year’s Oscars hit an all-time low. Only 23.6 million people attended Sunday’s ceremony, up from 29.6 million last year.

Fewer and fewer people have been watching the awards show in recent years. The Grammy Awards also hit a 12-year TV viewing level this year. People are clearly losing interest as the awards show that the industry is moving away.

The Oscar ceremony went unnoticed for the second year running, in a move intended to continue its upward momentum from last year. They didn’t do it enough.

Why aren’t people watching?

The benefits of a non-hosting ceremony are not playing so well this time. There were still random funny and elaborate quotes that made a martial and sometimes embarrassing ceremony. They are all things a host will add, but without the coherence of having just one person do the job.

This does not mean that a host is the only solution to this problem. The ceremony must be adapted to a modern audience. The Oscars need a modernized, organized ceremony where the jokes are balanced with performances and no one sits there looking their eyes thinking “Can’t we go with that already ?!”

This host chaos may have contributed to the decline of the Oscars, but the problem may also be deeper than that.

Adaptation of the Oscars to the Modern World

We live in a deeply divided world where our society faces serious, unquestionable issues. At a time like this, it is a mistake to watch the Hollywood elite gather and laugh and accept awards while the world is burning. Celebrities try to identify issues in society through jokes and speeches, but often get away with it.

Famous people clearly recognize the problems but do very little to solve them. Or at least, that’s often the perception. For example, Joaquin Phoenix is ​​actually a dedicated activist, but no one at home likes to feel lectured by a rich man in a suit.

Another major and significant issue with the Oscars is the enduring problem of diversity. People do not want to watch a show where they are not represented. As the world becomes more ‘awake’, the big institutions must continue to risk losing their influence in society. The Academy Awards have been around for 92 years, if they don’t adapt, they might not do it for many more.

This means that they will have real candidates of color, not just presenters and performers. This means assigning women to categories other than Best Actress. This means that the Academy itself needs a wide change in its ranks to make the voting body as diverse as the industry it is supposed to represent.

What the future holds for the Academy Awards has yet to be found. Perhaps the awards’ appearances may be extinct. Perhaps, with some major change, prize awards could once again become the industry standard (and have people at home still seeing real care).