Oscars winners list 2020 – Chicago Sun-Times

“Parasite” won Oscar’s best photo on Sunday night and became the first film in a foreign language to take home the greatest honor in the film.

The class satire of Bong Joon Ho is one of the season’s favorite, despite the fact that he has not collected any Academy Award nominations for his cast.

The filmmaker also won the Oscar for best director for ‘Parasite’, who also won for the best international film, South Korea’s first victory in the category. The category was previously known as film in foreign languages.

Joaquin Phoenix won the best Academy Award actor for his role as a comedian who was destined to become a supervillain in ‘Joker’.

It is the first Oscar and the fourth nomination of Phoenix. Widely praised for performances in films ranging from “Gladiator” to Johnny Cash’s biopic “Walk the Line”, a victory for the best actor had proved elusive to Phoenix.

In his acceptance speech, Phoenix said he did not feel superior to one of his co-nominees. He said he didn’t know what he would be if he didn’t act.

Phoenix was seen as the leader for the prize on its way to Sunday’s ceremony. “Joker” also won the best original Oscar score and is ready for the last prize, best photo of the night.

He becomes the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the notorious villain of DC Comics. Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for playing the Joker in “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

Renée Zellwegger has won the best actress Academy Award for her rendition of Judy Garland in “Judy”, a film about the tumultuous final year of the life of the legendary actress.

It is the second Oscar van Zellweger; she won the supporting actress award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”

Renée Zellweger accepts the best actress Oscar for “Judy” on stage during the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday evening.

The actress enjoyed the status of leader throughout the award season and won the best Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award last month.

Few categories were more certain in Sunday’s Oscars than the best supporting role, which Pitt had closed all the award season. While Pitt (who won the best photo for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014, as a producer was) received an audience with one-liners leading up to the Oscars, he started his acceptance speech on a political note.

“They told me that I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave to John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the accused hearings. “I think Quentin might make a movie about it.”

Pitt said the honor had given him reason to think about his fairytale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved from Missouri to Los Angeles. “Once upon a time in Hollywood,” Pitt said. “Isn’t that the truth?”

Brad Pitt accepts the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on stage during the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

Almost twenty years after skipping the Academy Awards, Slim Shady finally arrived on the Oscars stage.

Eminem made a surprising appearance and performed on “Lose Yourself”, a best original song winner in 2003 from the soundtrack to “8 Mile.” her mouth fell open.

The appearance was a major issue for the award ceremony after Eminem did not perform as a nominee in ’03. Backstage producer Lynette Howell Taylor was particularly enthusiastic, except for a temporary panic that he didn’t have his microphone. Afterwards, she squeaked: “We did it!” Appropriate for a performance that required a few beeps, Howell Taylor also released some of her own expletives in excitement.

Here is the list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best photo: “Parasite,” Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers

Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best director: Bong Joon Ho for ‘Parasite’

Best supporting character: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best international film: “Parasite” in South Korea

Best cinematography: “1917”, Roger Deakins

Best animation film: “Toy Story 4”

Best animated short film: “Hair Love”

Best original scenario: “Parasite”, Bong Joon-ho and Jin Won Han

Most adapted scenario: “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi

Best original song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” by “Rocketman”, Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Best original score: “Joker”, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best costume design: ‘Little Women’, Jacqueline Durran

Best makeup and hairstyle: “Bombshell”, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Best production design: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling; decor decoration: Nancy Haigh

Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the Oscar for the best original song, for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” on stage at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

Best documentary function: ‘American Factory’ produced by Barack and Michelle Obama

Best short documentary: “Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)”, Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Best live short film: The Neighbors ‘Window,’ Marshall Curry

Best sound mix: “1917”, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Best sound editing: “Ford v Ferrari”, Donald Sylvester

Best film editing: “Ford v Ferrari”, “Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

Best visual effects: “1917”, Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy