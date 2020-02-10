OscarsSoWhite: An oral history of the movement that turned Hollywood upside down

Five years ago, #OscarsSoWhite rewrote the story in an industry of deep-rooted disparities. Here, Spike Lee, Ava DuVernay and other insiders tell the story as they lived it.

“Congratulations to these men.”

A month ago, exactly three seconds after she announced a list of Oscar nominees for the best director who excluded women, writer and actress Issa Rae added these four words, an indicted indictment of ‘a ribbon of praise: “Congratulations to these men”.

The official announcement and its condemnation, pronounced almost in the same breath on a live broadcast, speak volumes about Hollywood in 2020. The industry is struggling with an extremely public identity crisis, in which the image fresh and multicultural to which it aspires (Rae and his co-host, John Cho) are undermined by observable evidence (the list of nominees).

Before #OscarsSoWhite, a social justice campaign that started five years ago last month, the crisis was contained. The fact that 92% of the best directors were men and 86% of the best films starred white actors in the lead roles – a pattern dating back several decades – did not often dominate entertainment news, especially the biggest night of the day. Hollywood.

As former president of the Cheryl Boone Isaacs Academy, one of more than a dozen people who spoke to the New York Times for this history of the movement, said recently: “It was the industry: you would be wandering around the room, and everyone was watching. But people didn’t understand what was going on. The members would say, “We are professionals; we just vote for who is the best. “”

On January 15, 2015, the academy awarded the 20 acting nominations to white actors for the first of two consecutive years, inspiring April Reign to create the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. Reign, then a campaign finance lawyer and pop culture obsessed contributor to a loose community of black Twitter users, was hardly a Hollywood energy broker.

But his words, coming on the heels of #BlackLivesMatter, erupted like a big bang, creating the conditions for a constellation of social movements – from #WhiteWashedOUT for Asian representation to Time’s Up for gender – which intensified the media attention to the industry’s treatment of historically marginalized groups.

In the world of cinema, nothing is feared like bad press, and in 2016, the used incentive structures had started to lean in favor of increased diversity in front and behind the camera. Films like Get Out, “Black Panther, Coco and Crazy Rich Asians led a multicultural gold rush to the box office as well as to the Oscars, where a record 13 color winners won awards in 2019 alone.

But as this year’s candidates suggest, the old establishment was not moved overnight. Only one color performer – Cynthia Erivo from Harriet – was nominated and top-rated film directors, such as Greta Gerwig from Little Women, Lorene Scafaria from Hustlers and Lulu Wang from The Farewell, were excluded.

And yet it would be inaccurate to say that nothing has changed since this morning five years ago when Reign signed in to Twitter, or that recent developments have been canceled. In excerpts edited below, filmmakers, award watchers, and academics tell how what started as a hashtag in three words has forced a $ 42 billion island industry to change course.

“Tired”

At 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on January 15, 2015, the nominees for the 87th Oscars were announced live on television from the Beverly Hills headquarters of the Academy of Arts and Sciences cinema.

CHERYL BOONE ISAACS

(Academy President, 2013-17): The President sees the appointments about an hour and a half earlier, and as soon as I saw them, my heart sank.

APRIL REIGN (creator of the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite): My child was upstairs getting ready for school, and I was watching in my family room while I was getting ready for work. I was struck by the fact that there was no designated person of color, so I picked up my phone. “#OscarsSoWhite, they asked to touch my hair.” It happened in seconds.

DAWN HUDSON

(director general of the academy): I had a very good idea of ​​what was to follow.

REIGN: I checked my phone at lunchtime, and it was trending around the world: “#OscarsSoWhite, they wear Birkenstocks in winter.” “#OscarsSoWhite, they have a perfect credit rating.”

FRANKLIN LEONARD (founder of the Black List, a platform of non-produced scenarios): Her stroke of genius was that she was so economically put from the point of view of language. And because there was basically no counter-evidence, it required some attention.

SPIKE LEE (director, BlacKkKlansman): When black Twitter gets on your black ass … ooh, it’s not a joke.

BARRY JENKINS (director, Moonlight): At some point, people have had enough.

AVA DUVERNAY (director, Selma): It was a catalyst for a conversation about what had really been a lack of diversity and inclusion for decades.

LEONARD: It was the year after 12 years that a slave had won. We had been led to believe that something substantial in the culture had changed. But then, just like during the transition from Obama to Trump, it turned out that this may not have been the case.

BOONE ISAACS: He said a lot not only about the academy, but about America and its power bases.

REIGN: It could have been a lot of different things – there were no women in the director category, there were no visibly disabled people nominated – so #OscarsSoWhite was never just about race. It is the under-representation of all marginalized groups.

At the center of the original #OscarsSoWhite debate was Selma, DuVernay’s film about Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. Thought to be one of the first price favorites, he was only nominated in the best categories of songs and best images, DuVernay and his star, David Oyelowo, not being recognized.

LEONARD: There was this attempt to say that Ava was only making a pro-black film that was just fiction, and it was really LBJ who led the civil rights movement.

JENKINS: I’m sorry, but the idea that Selma was not a cleverly created film was a bull.

DUVERNAY: I knew I would not get a manager. But I really thought that David was going to become an actor. It really surprised and disappointed me.

In an Oscar vote for “Brutally Honest” published by The Hollywood Reporter in February, an anonymous Oscar voter called Selma’s distribution decision to express support for #BlackLivesMatter at the New York “offensive” film premiere “.

LEONARD: There was this repression like, “How dare these people express themselves so aggressively?” It was the #AllLivesMatter response, but for movies.

DUVERNAY: The people in the studio whispered to me, “You shouldn’t have done that.” But I would do it all again. If you can’t be respectful of our alignment with this cause, with this protest, with this rallying cry, then I didn’t want anything from you anyway.

“A changing tide” ‘

On January 14, 2016, the 20 Oscar nominations in the actor categories were awarded to white artists for the second consecutive year, raising the stature of #OscarsSoWhite. (The next morning, a front page headline in the Los Angeles Times asked, “Where’s the diversity?”) At an emergency meeting a week later, Hudson, Boone Isaacs and the board of governors of the academies approved ambitious goals for a membership initiative known as A2020, aimed at doubling the number of women and ethnically underrepresented members in four years.

REIGN:

Once, you might call it a fluke. Twice it looks like a model.

BOONE ISAACS: We were already working to increase diversity and inclusion, but we moved from first to fourth gear.

HUDSON: A crisis arises and becomes a catalyst for accelerated change.

BOONE ISAACS: Statistics have shown that our members are 94% white and 77% male. People would tell me it wasn’t on purpose and I would ask them, “Are you sure?”

LEE: Cheryl Boone Isaacs has made it her mission to open things up so that the body of the vote looks more like America.

LEONARD: It gave me some hope.

Later that month, The Hollywood Reporter published letters from academy members opposing the changes. These new rules, said these members, implied that “we are all racists”, “capitulated to the politically correct” and “diminished” the value of the academy as a “measuring stick of excellence”, among others objections.

BOONE ISAACS: I have my share of hate mail for ruining the organization.

RUTH CARTER (costume designer, Selma and Black Panther): They were afraid of a drop of black blood.

As this year’s Oscar nominees suggest, the old establishment was not moved overnight. Photo / Keith Negley, The New York Times

REGINALD HUDLIN

(director and producer, Oscars 2016): This kind of thing encourages me. If you don’t hear from these people, you don’t make a difference.

DENNIS RICE (member of the public relations department of the academy): I think that we must create an environment that promotes diversity within our industry, but I am blind to colors and genres when it comes to recognizing our art. You should look purely and objectively at artistic achievement.

BOONE ISAACS: I hope you are joking? We all have prejudices. You just don’t see it if it doesn’t affect you.

HUDSON: We had to make sure that the members represented a large band of the community and that they watched a large band of films.

LEONARD: I think what happened with the academy has forced conversations between industry decision makers. What are we doing here? Why do we make the decisions we make? And oh, if we continue to make the decisions we make, we will be called upon to do so.

This month, the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reported a 17% increase in 2019 in the number of best films starring people of color since the start of the year #OscarsSoWhite .

PETER RAMSEY (one of the three directors of Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse): You could see the tide shifting a bit from the same few recognizable white stars to movies that were in tune with younger and more diverse sensibilities.

LEONARD: It all fits a generation of filmmakers – Barry, Ryan (Coogler), Ava, Dee (Rees), Jordan (Peele) – who have entered the industry in the last 10, 15 years and knew they had to be it much better to have the same luck as their white male peers would have.

RAMSEY: The animation world has always been really homogeneous, but I’ve seen more and more people of color and women gain importance. If you look at the lists of places like Pixar and Sony and Netflix, these things translate into real change.

JENKINS: It was not about promoting diversity for diversity. It was a question of correcting a blind spot. The artists of merit have always been there.

On February 28, 2016, Oscar host Chris Rock delivered a litany of jokes about the academy’s lack of diversity on his own stage. But a song, in which little Asian children portrayed “dedicated, precise and hardworking” accountants, sparked outrage. A representative for Rock stated that he was not available to speak about this article.

REIGN: I don’t think it went as well as they had hoped.

LEONARD: It was in bad taste. We cannot demand respect from a community in which we are if we are not willing to give that same respect to other communities that have their own difficulties.

HUDSON: I don’t think Chris wanted to offend, but it was in no way appropriate.

HUDLIN: I trusted Chris to do what he does; I was not there to supervise or manage it. But I was caught off guard. The last thing I want to do is offend anyone. The only thing you can do is say that you are sincerely sorry.

‘”Feast or famine”

On February 26, 2017, the night of the first Oscars of the A2020 era, more than 20 people of color were in the running, including seven in the actor categories and Jenkins for Moonlight. The winners were Jenkins (as a screenwriter) and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight and Viola Davis for Fences. After an amazing mishap in which the prize was wrongly awarded to La La Land, Moonlight also won the best photo.

REIGN:

2017 felt different.

RAMSEY: The door widened.

JENKINS: I don’t know if the numbers are making a difference, but I think the outlook is widening. #OscarsSoWhite had put the fact that so many people were neglected under the microscope. If Moonlight had been released three years earlier, I don’t know how many people would have picked up this screen.

LEONARD: On the one hand, maybe the new members have changed the trajectory. But on the other hand, maybe, like 12 Years a Slave, it was just a lot better than everything else.

CARTER: It didn’t seem like the black vote or the diversity vote; it was like it was the right vote.

At the 2018 Oscars, four people of color were nominated in the actor categories. Peele, nominated three times for Get Out, won for the original script. In 2019, Ramsey, Carter and Lee were among the seven African American winners to break records in the same ceremony.

RAMSEY: It was in 2019 when things really seemed to mature. The feeling I had was, “Oh, I think it’s real.” It was solid.

LEE: The only thing I regret is that there is not a picture of us all holding our Oscars. Because it was bananas. It was crazy in there.

JENKINS: I was having a glass of champagne, and I looked at the monitor, and I think Hannah (Beachler, production designer for Black Panther and Moonlight) was on stage. I was like “Oh (explanatory) – has anyone white ever won an Oscar?”

CARTER: It was great to be there with Spike and to be able to thank him for the scene for giving me my start (on School Daze in 1988). Later, I was a few rows back while he got his.

LEE: Without the April Reign hashtag and the presidency of Cheryl Boone Isaacs – the work of two sisters – I would not have an Oscar.

REIGN: I don’t believe in getting a good night’s sleep and then saying, “Everything is great.” The pendulum swings back and forth, as we have seen.

The Moonlight team, including Barry Jenkins, front left, finally gets their best movie Oscar. Photo / Patrick T. Fallon, The New York Times

This year’s nominations include a single actor of color (Cynthia Erivo), and eight of the nine best candidates for photos show dominance overwhelmingly white. (Bong Joon Ho’s parasite is the exception.) Yet the academy is on track to meet its diversity goals by this summer, according to a spokesperson. In total, it has increased by more than 3,000 new members since 2016, an increase of almost 50%.

CARTER: The 2020 appointments are shameful. I love Scarlett Johansson (nominated for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit). If she had played two very different characters in the same film like Lupita Nyong’o in Us, could it have been deemed worthy of an appointment?

LEE: After last year’s ceremony, I said, “It’s not going to be like this next year!” It’s always a party or a famine with us.

DUVERNAY: The majority of this voting body has not changed. It’s always 84% ​​white and 68% male. From a voting point of view, even doubling the number of women and people of color does not really tip the scales.

REIGN: If you look at the demography of this country or the demography of moviegoers, we are far from a true representation.

LEONARD: You could have a year where literally every candidate is of color, and that still wouldn’t mean that the systemic problems that exist in the industry have somehow evaporated overnight – any more than Obama being elected means we have solved the problem of racism.

REIGN: We have to start well before the price conversation. What kind of stories are cleared up? How are the characters described?

JENKINS: I think we have to allow the academy to have different tastes each year while keeping the volume and highlighting things. How can you have six Asian films that have received five or more nominations, and none of them has ever been honored in the actor category? We just have to keep the conversation going and keep making movies.

LEE: This thing is not going to turn around overnight. It was a battle from the start: Hattie McDaniel, Sidney Poitier. And why think that the fight is not part of our existence?

BOONE ISAACS: There is always yin and yang, there is always push and pull – always. But I firmly believe that you stay on point, you stay on goal and you keep moving.

RAMSEY: There are too many other ways to get entertainment now than the small number of films that receive official Academy recognition each year. #OscarsSoWhite is a wake-up call. He says, “Stay with us, or we’ll leave you behind.”



Written By: Reggie Ugwu

Photographs by: Keith Negley and Patrick T. Fallon

© 2020 THE NEW YORK TIMES

