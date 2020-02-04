OSHA will fine Camp Hill $ 280,874 if employees are exposed to toxic hexavalent chromium fumes

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A company in Camp Hill was cited for exposing workers to hexavalent chromium vapors and other safety risks, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Agency said on Tuesday.

Cleveland Brothers Inc., a company that provides hydraulic service and repair, machining and chrome plating services, was cited for an intentional violation, 18 serious and two non-serious quotes, according to OSHA.

The company faces fines of $ 280,874.

OSHA announced that it had started investigations in July 2019 after receiving a complaint about excessive exposure to the toxic chemical.

OSHA also claimed that the company had not trained its employees on the dangers of hexavalent chromium and had maintained a respiratory protection program.

“Occupational exposure to hexavalent chromium can have a significant negative impact on employee health,” said David Olah, Area Director of OSHA Harrisburg, in a press release. “Technical controls must be performed and affected employees must be trained to recognize the dangers of this toxic chemical.”

“Employers need to continuously monitor their facilities for hazards and use appropriate security controls and equipment to protect workers’ safety,” said Loren Sweatt, deputy chief employment minister for health and safety at work. “OSHA provides free resources to help employers comply with hexavalent chromium standards.”

The OSHA hexavalent chromium website provides resources to protect employees from health and safety risks caused by the toxic chemical, including the Small Entity Compliance Guide for hexavalent chromium standards.

The company has a period of 15 working days to comply with the quotes and penalties, to request an informal conference with the department head of OSHA or to contest the results before the independent commission for occupational health and safety.

