Devoid of checking, do you know who has fought the most bouts in skilled sumo background?

Hakuho has the most wins (by some distance) but the yokozuna has stepped into the ring over 500 occasions less than former komusubi Oshio.

Even if Hakuho continued combating for yet another 5½ yrs without having missing a single match, he continue to wouldn’t equivalent Oshio’s complete quantity of bouts.

Even though the Kyushu native did not have any place close to the identical winning percentage as Hakuho when he retired in 1981, his 964 wins were the most all time, and to date only Hakuho, Kaio and Chiyonofuji have surpassed that variety.

Oshio was continue to 13 when he resolved to be part of sumo. He designed his debut just right after turning 14 and, for the duration of his first 12 months as a professional, also attended Ryogoku Junior High Faculty in buy to total his obligatory education and learning.

Despite the fact that in his 26-year occupation he put in 51 tournaments in the top division and attained sumo’s fourth-optimum rank, Oshio didn’t have a ton of results.

The Tokitsukaze secure male gained the second-tier juryo title on a few instances, but two particular prizes and 3 gold stars for wins over yokozuna are all he had to display for his initiatives in the makuuchi division.

For comparison, that is considerably less than yet another komusubi, Hokutofuji, managed in his first calendar year in the top flight.

Immediately after retirement, Oshio established Shikihide stable and remained as learn there until finally handing it more than to the present incumbent in 2012.

As a stablemaster it took him 19 a long time to deliver a sekitori-degree wrestler. That was a fashionable-day document.

Oshio’s son also joined ōzumō but he only managed to make it as much as the fourth-highest sandanme division and retired after just 12 a long time in the activity — considerably less than 50 percent the length of his father’s vocation.