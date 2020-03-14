OSHUN Featured In New Quick Documentary

OSHUN is a neo-soul/hip hop duo that showcases their distinctive and special voices that do not coincide with the mainstream selection. The duo not too long ago partnered up with the legendary shoe manufacturer, Dr. Martens in a documentary shorter movie in the new series Dr. Martens Presents Tunes & Film Series.

Directed by Vincent Martell of VAM STUDIO, the 4-minute limited highlights their tale and the start of OSHUN. The two of them met in the course of freshmen orientation at NYU, both attending as a result of the Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship. They found the similarity amongst their songwriting methods and musical tribes, inevitably forming a soulful, serious musical link towards each and every other. All over the shorter documentary, they share their thoughts on how their profession manifested so fruitfully, ultimately sharing the tale about their offered-out functionality at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Tunes at NYU. The quick showcases a gravitating and colorful vibe that draws the viewers more in, focusing all over the power of their surroundings and what they have to say.

Observe “Dr. Martens Presents: OSHUN” down below:

The OSHUN Journey

OSHUN is a stimulating manifestation. Their acoustic appears, large drums, and harmonic tone connect with listeners and the spirit of their ancestors to share sweet messages. Ever due to the fact their debut mixtape ASASE YA A in 2015, they have had a assorted fanbase across the globe. Publications these kinds of as Rolling Stone, NPR, and FADER have also recognized them in the course of the journey. They have also done throughout the United States and Latin The us although continue to remaining complete-time college students at NYU. These young goddesses know how to manage their plate wisely, as this is their divine goal. Now as graduates, the two are transitioning into the upcoming chapter and increasing their achievements. This all consists of extra releases on their album series, spellbinding visuals, and a throughout the world tour.

The OSHUN 100k Tour characteristics cities in the US, Canada, and Africa. For the US, the tour kicks off on April 21st in Philadelphia, PA and will wrap up in Brooklyn, NY on June 19th. Various dates will consist of immediate assist for Lauryn Hill. You can invest in your tickets here.

Dr. Martens

The Dr. Martens Tunes & Film Sequence options tales of potent, determined individuals. All directed by NYC filmmaker, Vincent Martell, and LA-filmmaker, Erik Rojas, the two investigate how musicians succeed and obtain their inventive vision. Every single documentary episode functions a glance at the daily lives of the doing work artists whilst sharing each individual other’s points of view. Dr. The sequence has labored with amazingly talented and productive individuals and artists, including Loss of life Valley Ladies, SAMIA, Combo Chimbita, and much more.

For much more information and facts on the collection or to check out episodes, visit their web-site listed here.