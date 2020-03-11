OSU is canceling classes until March on Coronavirus

Ohio State University announced this week that it will cancel classroom sessions on campus until the end of March to prevent possible spread of Wuhan’s coronavirus.

According to a local report, OSU cancels all face-to-face sessions as a precautionary measure against Wuhan’s coronavirus spread. The university also suspended both international travel for study abroad programs and most college-sponsored home trips.

OSU President Michael Drake published a letter one week in which he announced that the decision to close the campus was made to limit the possibility that the disease could be spread.

While there are no campus-associated COVID-19 cases, we know that there are at least three confirmed cases in Ohio State and we hope that there will be more. We are proactive in an effort to prevent disease, and continue the important work of college. I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of failure to act outweighs the disadvantage of such temporary measures. The safety of our campus community is always our top priority. Your collaboration and collaboration will help ensure an appropriate response throughout our institution to this rapidly changing topic. Thanks for that.

OSU is one of the premier institutions for canceling large campus meetings to address concerns about the spread of the virus. Breitbart News reported this week that the University of Washington canceled face-to-face meetings to prevent the spread of the disease. Harvard University announced Tuesday that classes would stay online when students return from spring break on March 23.

