O’Sullivan loved ones ‘over the moon’ to take Foxhunter shock

It Came To Move brought about a mighty 66-1 upset in the St. James’s Area Foxhunter Problem Cup at Cheltenham.

Jockey Maxine O’Sullivan and her father and profitable coach Eugene rejoice with the trophy after It Came To Pass gained the St. James’s Location Foxhunter Obstacle Cup throughout working day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Simon Cooper/PA

It was a family members affair, as the winner is qualified in Lombardstown, Co. Cork, by Eugene O’Sullivan, who sent out Beautiful Citizen to just take this prized hunter chase in 1991, and was ridden by his daughter, Maxine.

Marcle Ridge manufactured the functioning and before long experienced the runners stretched out prior to he came back to the industry and was headed 3 out.

Shantou Flyer went on below his proprietor David Maxwell, but it was not extended just before It Came To Pass came on the scene with a properly-timed problem.

The 10-yr-old set daylight among himself and his rivals and experienced 10 lengths to spare above 11-4 favorite Billaway at the line.

Shantou Flyer was five lengths away in third, with Staker Wallace an additional 3 and a quarter lengths back in fourth.

The winning coach mentioned: “I’m around the moon. We won this race 29 several years ago, with my brother William driving. Unfortunately my father is not with us any more, but I’m absolutely sure he was wanting down on us now.

“We’ve a great family operation at dwelling, there is an terrible ton of men and women associated and a large amount of hard work.

“Maxine does an awful lot of get the job done and she’s a excellent lady. She has minimal religion in herself and her driving, but she is excellent.”

Maxine O’Sullivan reported: “He just liked it the complete way and anything went ideal. I couldn’t have requested for a improved operate round.

“We realized if he returned to his previous form that he would have a significant prospect, and he did. He was far better now than he’s at any time been. We knew he’d keep definitely very well.

“It’s really specific for our household. My uncle received it in 1991, my father experienced it and my granddad owned and bred it. Sadly, my granddad died in the previous couple of many years, but he’d be so very pleased.

“This is our Gold Cup. It is such a household business enterprise. It suggests a lot to us.”