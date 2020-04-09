Oswego Health is abusing some of its employees

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 04:47 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 05:15 PM EDT

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego Health plans to eliminate up to 25% of its employees.

The operating company operating at Oswego Hospital, Fulton Medical Center and other medical practices says the ban on appointment procedures and reduced visits to physician facilities has caused serious financial problems.

Because of this the hospital is harassing some of its employees.

Oswego Health has raised about $ 180,000 in annual revenue since the beginning of March. This reduction is about 50% of their monthly income.

By April 13, Oswego Health will reduce its workforce by 25% by reducing some of its employees.

Oswego Health President & CEO Michael Harlovic shares: “While this is a big impact for our staff, Oswego Health has prepared and cared for employees who need to manage patients with COVID-19. We are determined as your local health system to meet all medical needs. ”

Anticipated wait times are 10-12 weeks. However, a statement from Marquand Brown, vice president of Human Resources says “it is our hope that work across the system will begin to grow faster and we can start recruiting employees ahead of time.”